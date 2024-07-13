A Farewell To One of Grapeland’s Leading Ladies

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – It was with much sadness the Grapeland community learned of the passing of Mrs. Thelda Meador Bartee, who passed away Thursday, July 11 at the age of 98. Bartee lived a life of service – to her family, to her community, to her church, and serves as a lesson of one of the greatest generations ever to pass through Grapeland, shaping it and leaving it better than they found it.

Bartee was born in 1926 in little Maydelle, in Cherokee County. She met George M. Bartee in 1945 and the two were married, with Bartee selflessly serving alongside her husband through thick and thin, building businesses, relationships, and growing the city of Grapeland along with them. The two were charter members of Grapeland Missionary Baptist Church and began the George Bartee Construction Company in 1965, chiefly serving the oilfield and excavation services industries.

Photo courtesy Felicia Meador

Mr. Bartee served in the U.S. Navy Construction Battalion during World War II, mayor of Grapeland for 19 years and served on the board of directors at the First State Bank in Grapeland for over 30 years. He served on the school board for Grapeland Independent School District and the Grapeland Volunteer Fire Department. He was instrumental in helping to bring Nucor-Vulcraft Corporation to Grapeland and was awarded Houston County Man of the Year for his accomplishments.

Grapeland resident Martha Childress remembered Bartee from her childhood, when her parents were friends with the Bartees, getting to know Mrs. Bartee through her work in the community and local garden club. Childress said Bartee was always, a “stately woman.”

“Thelda was always Thelda, you never caught her off guard,” Childress remembered. “She was a very strong woman. I always admired her very much.”

Photo courtesy Felicia Meador

Grandson Brandon Bridges provided The Messenger with pictures, thoughts and memories. He said Bartee was a grand lady who, “did all those grandmother things.” He said the family was also grateful for all those who helped look out for Mrs. Bartee in her later years.

“The family also thanks special care-takers Mattie Coleman, Sharron Naomi Perryman, Oletha Murray, Mary Powell, and Hospice Plus for their sweet service of their loved one,” Bridges said.

Bartee’s niece and Grapeland ISD School Counselor Felicia Meador remembered how the entire family never missed getting together for holidays, such as Thanksgiving or Christmas. Traditions she hopes will not fade away along with the older generation who taught us so much.

In an online post, Meador honored Bartee in her own words, words forged by a lifetime of love and respect for Bartee.

“Aunt Thelda was strong and shouldered the responsibility of burying both her parents, her husband, her daughter and all of her brothers and sisters. She was the last of a very special generation in our family. She loved Jesus, her church, family and had tremendous work ethic, and a servant’s heart,” Meador wrote. “She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star and Garden Club. She loved family traditions, family gatherings and she loved to travel. Aunt Thelda loved to learn and loved to teach. She always shared Jesus! Aunt Thelda was this and so much more. I still have not found all the words to describe how special she was but she made a profound impact on my life as she did to so many others. I love her, respected her and I am so proud she was ours! That smile is what I believe she had on her face once again, as she entered the gates of heaven and was met by Jesus and all of her loved ones! Aunt Thelda, I love you all the way to heaven. You will be missed!”

Bartee leaves behind a community in mourning for a great woman, someone who gave of herself to support her family and city and helped usher in an almost golden age in Grapeland. She leaves big shoes to fill, for those who will never forget her, and whose turn it is to continue to lead that community.

