It’s a Sad Day In Crockett

By Ernest Jackson

Special to The Messenger

CROCKETT – Ernest Jackson is a former Crockett City Councilman and The Messenger prints his opinion with his permission.

When the citizens of precinct three and four finally realize those who came to their door soliciting votes and telling lies about our previous council members, they didn’t fact-check what they were told. And now we have a rogue city council that has been elected and is willing to destroy and wreck our city for the benefit of a few.

For the first time in the history of Crockett, we as African Americans have a chance to govern the city and demonstrate that we have the capacity to govern with integrity, wisdom, righteousness and justice – at all times and for all citizens.

Let me address those who may be thinking that this post is based upon my loss to the my challenger. It Is absolutely not! Contrary to what many of you were told in precinct three and four, we had served well with our city council and taking on the duties of acting board members for CIEDC.

We got a multi-million dollar company from Canada to do business here in our city. But what saddens me as well as concerns me, if this stupidity and power playing doesn’t stop, we will become the laughing stock for people on YouTube, and hurt any chances of luring any businesses to seriously consider investing here in Crockett!

Those three council members, instead of using their power for the benefit of the whole city and for the welfare of all citizens, have chosen to make negative history, embarrass our race, and play into the narrative that we don’t have the ability – given a chance – to govern as effective as others.

As I close, remember this and beware that “Absolute Power Corrupts.”