Masonic Lodge Awards For Local Students and Educators

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Lothrop Masonic Lodge #21 in Crockett awarded several graduating high school students scholarships and awarded three educators the Lamar Award, named for Texas founding father and leader in education, Mirabeau B. Lamar.

As Worshipful Master Kelton Long noted, many masonic lodges over the years included a school room in the first floor of the building in new communities throughout Texas. The group has always had a strong role in supporting education, along with other charitable endeavors on behalf of the community, during the long history of masonry in Texas.

“The Masonic Fraternity in Texas existed before the revolution, which won our independence from Mexico. In fact, the original charter for the first lodge in Texas was in Anson Jones’ saddlebag at the Battle of San Jacinto,” Long told the group. “The Masonic Fraternity is known for its charity work. As a matter of fact, all Masonic organizations in the in the country together contribute over $3 million every single day to charity.”

Kelton explained the meaning of the Lamar Award.

“The second President of the Republic of Texas, Mirabeau B. Lamar, a mason, was also known as the father of the public school system in Texas because of his work in setting up the public school system. Young people who are outstanding achievers who overcome personal difficulties and hardship, and others who accept the challenge to help these children excel and make our communities, our state and our nation a stronger place. That’s why we’re pleased tonight to recognize these people.”

The medal is made of bronze and includes an engraving of Lamar and each recipient’s name on the reverse side. The awards are given out the school districts in the areas the Lodge serves. From Crockett ISD, third grade teacher Tania Walker. From Latexo ISD, Superintendent Michael Woodard. From Kennard ISD, teacher Chance Collins.

The masons then went on to award their yearly scholarships, for which the men hold several events during the year, including selling tickets for a drawing, to gather money to help local students. The group has a committee, which decides among those nominated by their school counselors, with the awarded money going straight to the student’s school on their behalf.

“We look at their community involvement, how much work they’re doing outside of schoolwork – if they have another job or something they’re doing that takes time and they’re still completing their schoolwork,” explained Lothrop Secretary Tom Murphy. “We look at grade point average, too, but it does not matter if they’re going to a four-year college, two-year college or an industrial tech school.”

With the kids and family members on hand to celebrate the students and the help from the lodge, the following students were awarded the scholarship:

Crockett ISD –

Benjamin Joseph Tuggle

Michael Moore

Latexo ISD –

Shelby Waldrep

Sidney Furrh

Kennard ISD –

James Barclay

Hannah Pyle

The Lodge also participates in local programs encouraging kids and parents to read together, along with healthy teeth kits to promote dental hygiene among young students.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]