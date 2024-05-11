Lions Finish Season With Loss to Douglass

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

LOVELADY – The Lovelady Lions lost their first game against Douglass Indians in their best-of-three series 4-7 Thursday, May 2, and they knew it would take tough playing to tie the series and win game three in the follow-up games Saturday, May 4.

In game one, Lovelady got out to a five-run lead in the fourth inning and held on for a 6-4 victory over Douglass on Saturday. The Indians closed the gap by scoring on a single and a ground out.

A single by Aiden Mcintyre put Lovelady on the board in the bottom of the first. Kason Standridge walked, which helped Douglass tie the game at one in the top of the second.

The Lions flipped the game on its head in the bottom of the fourth, scoring five runs on two hits to take a 6-1 lead. The biggest blow in the inning was a single by Brady Mikes that drove in two.

Tyler Gilchrist earned the win for Lovelady, surrendered two hits and four runs (three earned) over five and one-third innings, striking out seven and walking seven.

Jackson Bradhsaw started on the hill for the Indians. The starting pitcher gave up six hits and six runs (four earned) over four innings, striking out four and walking four. Mikes collected the save. Mikes provided pop in the middle of the lineup, and led Lovelady with two runs batted in. They went 2-for-4 on the day.

On to game three, which would see the Lions struggle to hold a five-run lead, eventually losing the game 12-7 to cap off and amazing season.

Douglass opened the scoring in the first after Kolton Karns doubled, scoring one run. The Lions roared back, taking the lead 4-1, after singles by Lance Pierce and Brady Mikes.

Douglass flipped the game on its head in the top of the fifth, scoring 11 runs on two hits to take a 12-6 lead. The biggest blow in the inning was a single by Andy Melton that drove in three.

Mikes stepped on the bump first for Lovelady and gave up four hits and five runs (one earned) over four and two-thirds innings, striking out four and walking one.

Riley Coffman opened the game for the Indians and allowed four hits and six runs (five earned) over three and one-third innings, striking out five and walking five.

Mikes and Pierce were a one-two punch in the lineup, as each drove in two runs for Lovelady. Pierce went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Lions in hits. Skylar Pipkin led Lovelady with three walks. Overall, the team had a strong eye at the plate, piling up six walks for the game, stealing six bases.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]