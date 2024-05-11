Kennard Tigers Outscored by Oakwood

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

KENNARD – The Kennard Tigers had trouble keeping up with Oakwood in a 19-8 loss on Friday, May 3. It was a testament to the kids and the program they made it as far as they did, in a rebuilding year for the team.

Oakwood jumped out to the lead in the bottom of the first inning after an error scored one run, Kolby Walley singled, scoring one run and an error scored two more.

Kennard came back in the top of the second, scoring five runs on four hits to take a 5-4 lead. The biggest blow in the inning was a double by Ryder Stafford that drove in two.

The Panthers jumped back into the lead in the bottom of the second inning after Dayden Velasquez doubled, and Velasquez stole home, each scoring one run. Oakwood committed an error, which helped Kennard tie the game at six in the top of the third.

Oakwood took the lead back, 8-6, in the bottom of the third after Kevin Alatorre hit into a fielder’s choice and Kennard committed an error, leading to two runs.

The Panthers scored seven runs on three hits in the bottom of the fourth inning. Gavin Wilbanks drew a walk, scoring one run, Micah Reed singled, scoring one, Jackson Bentley singled, scoring another, Velasquez drew a walk, scoring one, Eddy Ramirez grounded out, scoring one, and an error scored two more.

Ashton Kammer led things off on the mound for Kennard. The right-handed pitcher surrendered six hits and 14 runs (five earned) over three and one-third innings, striking out seven and walking four.

Nikolas Dowdy and Stafford led the lineup, as each drove in two runs for the Tigers. Dowdy, Preston Keiffer, and Kaden Hicks each collected two hits, Kammer led with with two walks.

Overall, the team had patience at the plate, amassing six walks for the game. Kammer stole two bases, as Kennard ran wild on the base-paths, piling up five stolen bases for the game.

Oakwood accumulated nine hits in the game. Leadoff hitter Velasquez led with three hits in four at bats. Walley collected two hits in four at bats. The Panthers stole nine bases in the game.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]