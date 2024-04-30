Local Student to Compete in Rodeo Finals

Special to The Messenger

HOUSTON COUNTY – Lovelady native Gracie-Ann Mason will be traveling to Abilene, Jun. 6-15 to compete in the Texas High School Rodeo Association (THSRA) State Finals.

The state finals rodeo is an annual, week-long event where high school students across Texas and surrounding states come and compete. Numerous awards, scholarships and the opportunity to represent Texas at the National High School Finals Rodeo held each July are all up for grabs.

Contestants compete in rodeos throughout the year in one of 10 regions across the state. At the last rodeo of regional level competition, the top 10 competitors in each event are announced. These contestants are then given the opportunity to represent their region on the state level at the THSRA state finals.

Gracie-Ann Mason, a High School sophomore, THSRA Region 9 member, will be competing on the state level in the Barrel events.

Gracie-Ann said, “The rodeo is where I feel most at home. ‘If you can,’ said Jesus. “Everything is possible for one who believes,’ Mark 9:23.”

Gracie-Ann Mason will be competing in Barrels Monday, Jun. 10, in the first round of competition and Friday, Jun. 14, in the second round of competition.

Rodeo performances, as well as other events held throughout the week are open to the public each morning and afternoon. Shuttle services will be offered on the Taylor County Expo Center grounds, and tickets will be sold at the gates. Schedule updates will be posted to the THSRA Facebook and Instagram pages regularly throughout the week.

The Texas High School Rodeo Association is a 501-C non-profit organization, which is the largest, most prestigious state high school rodeo association in the nation. THSRA sponsors over 125 rodeos per year throughout 10 regions across Texas. The rodeo year begins in August and concludes with the Texas High School Finals Rodeo in June. It is here, at the largest rodeo in the state of Texas, where “The Elite Compete,” featuring the top cowboys and cowgirls from each region. They compete for numerous awards, scholarships, as well as the coveted honor of representing the state at the National High School Finals Rodeo held each July in Rocksprings, WY.

Want to watch Gracie-Ann Mason compete? You can catch all the rodeo action live on the Cowboy Channel. For additional information visit www.thsra.org.