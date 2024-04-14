Palestine Man Charged After Deadly Crash

By Greg Ritchie

ANDERSON COUNTY – Palestine Police Department (PPD) reported an Elkhart man was arrested after a fatal crash, allegedly involving alcohol. In a press release to The Messenger, PPD reported:

“At approximately 12:20 a.m. on Friday, Apr. 12, PPD officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Crockett Rd. in reference to a vehicle crash. Officers arrived on scene and found a 2021 blue Ram 3500 pickup had struck a pedestrian and then a telephone pole. The pedestrian, identified as Marcos Sanchez, 51, of Palestine, died at the scene from his injuries.

Officers made contact with the driver of the pickup, who was identified as Dillon Wayne Fogle, 39, of Elkhart. Upon contact, Officers were able to smell alcohol emitting from Fogle’s breath and found he was intoxicated. Fogle was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation showed Fogle was traveling north on Crockett Rd. when he crossed into oncoming traffic and left the roadway on the west side of Crockett Rd. Witnesses stated Sanchez was taking the trash from his residence to the curb when he was struck by Fogle.

During a search of Fogle’s vehicle, officers located an open alcohol container and a firearm.

Fogle was transported to the Anderson County Jail and booked on charges of Intoxicated Manslaughter with a Vehicle and Unlawful Carry of a Weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.”

