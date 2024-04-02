Youth Livestock Show Kicks Off Saturday

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Youth Livestock Show and Home and Garden Fair officially kick off this week, with the opening concert featuring Wade Bowen, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Crockett Convention Center.

Monday will see check in for many home and garden entries, while the fair is set up, with the Civic Center open to view the home and garden entries Tuesday, Apr. 2, from 3:30-6 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., the Queen and Princess will be introduced.

On Wednesday, Apr. 3, the civic center will again be open for public viewing of the home and garden entries from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The Market Lamb show will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the

Market Goat Show and Pee-Wee Showmanship.

Replacement Heifer judging will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Apr 4, while the home and garden show will be open until 5 p.m. At 6 p.m. will be the Breeding Gilt show, followed by Market Hogs and Pee-Wee Showmanship.

Friday, Apr. 5 events will begin at 3 p.m., with the In-County Heifer Show, with the Market Steer Show at 6 p.m.

Buyer registration for the Sale of Champions will begin Saturday, Apr. 6 at 10:30, with a buyer social at 11 a.m. and the official sale at 1 p.m. The Buyer Appreciation Dinner will begin that evening at 7 p.m.

