By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Crockett Resource Center for Independent Living will hold its 15th Annual Free Community Health Fair Thursday, Mar. 14 at Crockett Civic Center, located at 1100 Edmiston Drive in Crockett. The event will run from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and is being sponsored by several regional health-related businesses.

Screenings and assessments will be offered during the free clinic, including A1C, blood pressure and blood sugar, body weight assessment, cholesterol and glaucoma screenings, mental health assessments and periphery arterial disease, among many others.

Flu, pneumonia, RSV and shingles vaccines will also be available and the Gulf Coast Blood Donor Coach will be on hand, from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. accepting donations of blood.

Crockett HEB donated bottled water and several local restaurants will have food vendor operations during the fair.

Visitors can also get information about self-examinations, CPR and other therapies.

For more information, call 936-544-2811.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]