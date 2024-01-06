Mary Allen Museum Helps Students Tour Universities

By Dr. Thelma Douglass

Special to The Messenger

HOUSTON COUNTY – This Fall semester, the students at Crockett High School (CHS) had the opportunity to travel to University of Houston, Texas Southern University, Texas State Technical College and Prairie View A & M University. As discussed with Crockett Independent School District (CISD) Superintendent John Emerich, CHS is producing well-mannered, astute, and academic focused students.

The exciting college tours journey, approved by the Superintendent John Emerich, CIs school’s administration, in collaboration with Mary Allen Museum volunteer constituents, has provided high school juniors and seniors with a visual manifestation of college life. We are grateful to High School Principal Mr. Matthew Maitland for organizing and implementing the field trips. The Mary Allen Museum (MAM) Board is appreciative of all the volunteers, CHS staff, and MAM and CHS chaperones who have contributed to the success of the tours. We are especially thankful to Lt. Colonel Donald Ards, who is instrumental in organizing and communicating with the colleges and universities.

The students had the opportunity to explore the campuses, engage with faculty, and learn about the various academic programs and resources offered by the colleges and universities. This upcoming spring semester in 2024, we are looking forward to touring Texas A & M University, visiting the George H. W. Bush Library and Museum and Stephen F. Austin University.

We hope the students’ academic experience and active involvement in campus life will continue to guide them as our CHS students make decisions to matriculate to college and that these institutions will remain sources of inspiration on their journey towards their college success.