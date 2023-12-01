Julius Clebourne Awards Banquet Saturday

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The 15th annual Julius Clebourne Awards Banquet is set to be he’d Saturday, Dec. 2 at the First United Methodist Church in Crockett. The event is sponsored by the Pineywoods Small Farmers, Ranchers and Landowners of Texas.

The event will feature speakers, chosen among the youth of Houston County, along with academic scholarship recipients and county fair participant awardees. Tickets are $25 and will be available at the door, with the proceeds going to the 2024 scholarships the community based organization gives each year.

The group is also looking forward to a return visit from some of the scholarship winners from last year, who will share stories of college, 4-H and all the other activities they have or plan to have in the future. There will be door prizes along with a silent auction of the items donated by the community.

The gala will be held Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. at the Family Life Center at the First United Methodist Church, located at 701 East Goliad in Crockett. For more information, please call 936-222-1754.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]