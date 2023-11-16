Latexo Offers $10,000 For Basketball Challenge

Above photo: The Latexo girls varsity volleyball team sends their best wishes to Latexo Head Coach and Athletic Director Greg Horn after his recent illness.

LATEXO – Latexo Independent School District (LISD) and Cutshaw Chevrolet have teamed up to offer sports aficionados in Houston County a chance to win $10,000 – if your basketball skills are good enough to take the prize.

The challenge was announced this week and will be held at each of the Latexo Tiger home games. Tickets for the “Cutshaw Chevrolet $10,000 Shooting Challenge” can be purchased at the door and will cost $5 for a single entry and $20 for five tries at the grand prize.

Anyone taking the challenge will need to work to earn that $10,000. You will have 25 seconds to complete the following and sink: one lay-up, one free throw, one three-point shot and one half-court shot. The contest is open to fans from all participating schools. The challenge will be held during halftime during the boys’ basketball games.

All fans in attendance are encouraged to show their skills and try to win the prize, with two caveats: no former college, professional or Olympic athletes and no high school athletes participating in that night’s game. The challenge began Tuesday, Nov 14 and will run in each of the following Tigers’ home games:

Dec. 30

Jan. 19 (Homecoming)

Jan. 23

Jan. 30

Feb. 14

The Messenger was able to get an update on the status of LISD Athletic Director Greg Horn who has been absent dealing with a medial issue. Horn is out of the hospital and recovering with family. He is in good spirits while he gets better and told The Messenger he looks forward to returning home soon. Prayers to the coach as he fights to get back to normal and back on the court to lead the Tigers to another successful season.

