Canine Dies After Being Dragged by Owner  

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Crockett Police Department (CPD) were alerted to a dog being dragged by a vehicle on the Crockett 304 Loop. Images of the incident were posted on social media, causing outrage in the community and calls for CPD to investigate and prosecute those responsible.

CPD responded with the following statement regarding the investigation:

“On Sunday, June 25, at around 8 p.m., CPD received reports of a vehicle headed towards the city limits of Crockett that appeared to be dragging a dog behind the vehicle. Officers were able to contact the driver inside the Cole Creek Apartment complex.

Immediately upon finding the dog, CPD officers attempted to contact a veterinarian for emergency care but a short time later the dog succumbed to its injuries. The owner of the dog was identified and questioned regarding the incident and is cooperating with investigators.

The investigation is still ongoing and multiple witnesses have been and are still being interviewed. Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the appropriate prosecutor for review.

Anyone that witnessed this incident is asked to contact CPD and speak with Detective Kerri Bell at (936) 544-2021.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]