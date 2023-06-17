Greg’s Corner – Social Media Killing Us Softly

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

Editor’s note: Greg’s Corner is an editorial (opinion) section where Messenger Reporter Greg Ritchie shares odds and ends from the job and unusual or interesting facts from across the world and across time.

MESSENGER OFFICE – There was a sad case of murder last week in Crockett, involving an angry boyfriend who ended up allegedly killing another man for something the man allegedly said online about his girlfriend. Read that story in this week’s paper.

Some people questioned the low bond amount – $150,000 for someone charged with murder. But the details of the case are a little odd, with both men allegedly being armed and pointing guns at different points at one another.

It’s a tragedy for all involved and reminds me of a truth our grandparents tried to warn us about but didn’t have the modern words for – social media is killing our society.

Yes yes, I am sure the old folks told you the same things, “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all. Better to be thought a fool than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.” Sticks and stones, the golden rule – for the most part we try and apply that.

But not on social media, baby!

There we can have our say. We can make the wildest accusations, say things we would never say to someone’s face, post every last thought that ever came into our head and show every dish we cook or consume. Because everyone loves it. Right?

I was never a social media guy and only signed up for that most popular social media platform when I took this job at The Messenger. I am still learning it, but for a newbie – it can be pretty shocking.

Accusations against law enforcement and elected officials. This one’s a liar, that one’s corrupt. I write to those people sometimes offering to see their evidence. Still waiting for the evidence, but they are certainly passionate.

People taking neighborly or work disputes online, showing themselves to be just as petty as the people they promise to “expose.”

Of course, I laugh a lot, too – there is always some funny meme or crazy dog or cool local character doing something great that makes me stay on there. But to report on a murder over something said on social media is…I guess not really shocking at all.

We may never know all the details of this case and what led to that deadly confrontation, but I suppose I could understand some of the initial anger. Write something nasty about my wife and I would take offense to that, too…allegedly!

The problem is, most of this would never be said in person. Keyboard warriors, who find strength in sending messages and writing posts on a couch somewhere, away from the real world.

And as I get to know more people, many of them in real life just couldn’t be nicer. But get them online and they become vicious, vindictive – and I don’t know why. Is it for the likes? Is it therapy? It is the freedom to say what they always wanted to say but never had the courage?

I am not psychiatrist and someone much smarter will have to sort that out. In the murder case last week, some of that online back and forth spilled over into the real world.

It’s like the young guy in the fancy sports car who speeds by you giving you a dirty look and a dirty finger. Sooner or later, some good old boy is going to catch him at the next red light and “learn” him some manners.

Even though I know this won’t help one little bit, here goes.

Can we be nicer online? Can we remember the internet is forever? The stupid little thing you write or picture that was so funny at 3 a.m. might come back to haunt you later?

Potential husbands, wives, employers can all check up on you and if you post every single thing that passes through your brain without a filter – well, let’s just hope no one catches up to you at the next red light.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]