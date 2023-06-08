Crockett Plans Independence Day Fireworks

Looks to Rein In Block Parties

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The Crockett City Council held a scheduled meeting Monday, June 5 with another packed agenda and packed house, making plans for a fireworks show before Independence Day and setting new ordinances regarding alcohol sales and block parties.

The council began by hearing public comments before going into a closed executive session. When the public returned to the meeting hall, the council determined they would make no decisions regarding their discussions with City Attorney William Pemberton.

City Administrator John Angerstein gave the council the welcome news that a fireworks celebration would be held Saturday, July 1 in front of the Crockett Civic Center to make the Independence Day holiday. The city had taken a four-year absence from fireworks and Angerstein told the council the city was looking to do something remarkable and memorable for the citizens. The event titled, “Freedom Over Crockett” would be financed not from city funds, but from generous donations from local businesses. Over $25,000 was raised in only three days with The Messenger offering several thousand dollars in free advertisers for any businesses who contributed.

City Administrator John Angerstein tells the city council the upcoming fireworks display was completely funded by donations from local businesses.

Angerstein said some of the bigger mortars would be used and presented a plan of the area showing where the fireworks would be deployed, space for spectators and space for fire and other emergency services should the need arise. The total donated now standing at $28,000, Pyro Shows of Texas Inc. was approved to produce the show for the city.

The council debated a measure to amend a city ordinance involving public gatherings, specifically those involving more than 50 people. The new ordinance would force groups to register the event with the city, pay a $100 application fee and hold a $1,000,000 insurance bond in case of any mishaps. Several residents expressed their concern over this measure and how it might affect family gatherings or church events on city property.

Crockett Police Chief Clayton Smith addressed the council regarding the measure saying the main aim was to control so-called “block parties,” where people will close a street and where many people congregate late into the night. Smith explained some of these people will go to local clubs until they close at midnight before going to the block parties which can last until four o’clock in the morning, bothering neighbors as not everyone on the block approves of these parties.

Crockett Police Chief Clayton Smith asks the city council for guidelines on how they want the city to handle unlicensed group events on public property.

Smith gave the example of the last two big parties, where one had a case of assault with a deadly weapon and the other involved a shooting. The council members discussed how safety was their top priority and with a permit for such a party, there would be someone responsible for the event and to work with law enforcement if there are any issues. Smith told of one such block party where an ambulance could not make it down the street since the public road was filled with parked cars.

Angerstein said the amended ordinance was necessary as some parties begin on one lawn and grow until they spread into other people’s property and into the public street. He told the council the city is glad the parks and other public spaces are being utilized more often, but there is currently no ordinance in place to regulate the scheduling or handling of these events, and CPD can often not enforce regulations against such block parties in particular, given the lack of an enforceable ordinance.

Council woman Marquita Beasley worried this might affect private events such as a church event or a family reunion – especially the clause about insurance requirements. Councilman Dennis Ivey told of his long experience with organizing public events and said the insurance is not very expensive and could be obtained within three days.

Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher also noted safety as the most important aspect and the council voted to amend the ordinance setting 10:30 p.m. as the cut-off time for block parties, the same time the city parks are closed to visitors.

The city also approved an ordinance making modifications to the place and time for the sale of alcohol in the city. Hotels would be allowed to serve alcohol to hotel guests and the hours for the sale of alcohol were allowed Monday-Saturday from 7 a.m. until midnight and Sundays from 10 a.m. until noon, as long as the drinks are served along with a meal. Retailers with a late-hours license can sell alcohol until 2 a.m.

The council also voted to engage the services of the Powell Law Group to do the demography studies required by the Federal Government to make sure city voting precincts match those of Crockett Independent School District. (CISD) CISD recently changed their voting districts without coordinating with the city which is not allowed under a law suit filed in the 1990’s. The city agreed to let the law firm work on amending both entities’ voting districts which must have a certain number of minority-majority districts.

In other business:

The council approved a mobile home for Yolanda Lang to be located on Millside Ave.

The council approved a commercial district permit for David Baker after determining with state authorities the placement of a fence, the type of building to be constructed and the entrances and exits on U.S. 287 and not on nearby Norman Lane.

The council approved payment of CEIDC bills

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]