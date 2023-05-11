Slocum Mustangs Dominate in Games to Become Bi-District Champs 

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

SLOCUM – The Slocum Mustangs made quick work of the Apple Springs Eagles as Slocum took an early lead in the first game Thursday, May 4 and the Eagles couldn’t recover in the 15-3 loss to Slocum on Thursday. Slocum took the lead on a groundout in the first inning.

Apple Springs struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Slocum, giving up 15 runs.

Slocum got things moving in the first inning. Zach Coble grounded out, scoring one run.

Apple Springs notched three runs in the third inning, with the offensive onslaught led by Dakota Campbell and Kameron Spencer, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.

Slocum scored five runs in the second inning. Cameron Janke, Coble, Carter Sbrusch and Braedon Lindsey powered the big inning with RBIs.

Cody Jordan led things off on the pitcher’s mound for Slocum. The pitcher lasted five innings, allowing four hits and three runs while striking out six and walking one.

Campbell led Apple Springs with two hits in three at bats.

Slocum collected 12 hits on the day. Coble, Julian Young, Sbrusch, and Ayden Sarraf each managed multiple hits for Slocum. Coble went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Slocum in hits. Slocum stole ten bases during the game as two players stole more than one. Young led the way with three.

In game two held Friday, May 5, Apple Springs watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 20-0 blowout to Slocum. Slocum scored on a walk by Cody Jordan, a single by Carter Sbrusch, and a walk by Brock Evers in the first inning.

In the first inning, Slocum got their offense started when Jordan drew the walk, scoring one run.

One bright spot for Apple Springs was a single by Dakota Campbell in the first inning.

Sbrusch took the win for Slocum. The righty allowed three hits and no runs over five innings, striking out ten and walking one.

Slocum scattered 12 hits in the game. Sbrusch, Evers, Cayden Barton, and Jordan all collected multiple hits for Slocum. Sbrusch went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Slocum in hits. Slocum stole 12 bases during the game as four players stole more than one. Jordan led the way with three. Slocum was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Zach Coble had the most chances in the field with ten.

The Mustangs will next face Brookeland in the regional games set for Thursday and Friday, May 11-12 at Nacodoches High School with a final game Saturday if needed.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]