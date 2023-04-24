Victims Life-Flighted From Road Accident Near Lovelady

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The Messenger learned of a serious accident on Texas Highway 19 in the Lovelady area around 6 p.m. this past Tuesday, April 18. Sources told The Messenger two separate life-flight helicopters had been requested to the scene.

The Messenger received the following statement from Sgt. Shana Clark from the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) regarding the incident:

“The Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) Troopers are investigating a crash on state Highway 19 near Lovelady that occurred Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 5:20 p.m., a 2021 Dodge Challenger was traveling south. It is reported that the driver disregarded a no-passing zone in a curve and began to pass multiple vehicles, at which point he lost control of the car and traveled into the east ditch, where he struck a tree head-on. Prior to losing control, a 2020 Toyota Rav4 was traveling east and took evasive action to avoid a head-on collision with the Dodge. The Toyota was not damaged; however, the driver suffered injuries and was transported to a hospital. Another vehicle traveling east also took evasive action to avoid a collision with the Dodge, however, no damage or injuries were sustained to the driver or the vehicle.

The driver and passenger of the Dodge were transported to Conroe Regional Hospital for treatment. The driver is identified as 21-year-old Peyton Rogers of Jacksonville. His passenger is identified as 26-year-old Christopher Jennings of Huntsville.

The driver of the Toyota Rav4, identified as 45-year-old Stacey Bear of Crockett, was transported to Crockett Medical Center for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation and no additional information is available.”

As of press time, there was no available update on the condition of the victims transported to hospitals.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]