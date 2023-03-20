Ernie Haase and Signature Sound Coming to FBC Lovelady

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

LOVELADY – First Baptist Church (FBC) Lovelady will play host to gospel group Ernie Haase and Signature Sound Friday, Mar. 31 in the church sanctuary located at 210 South Read Street in Lovelady. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the show beginning at 7.

With a capacity of 200, tickets are running out quickly but still available online or through the church. Haase is a Southern gospel singer best known for his early work as the tenor vocalist of the Cathedrals Quartet and singing with Signature Sound since 2022.

FBC Lovelady Pastor Darrell Johnston recently celebrated his first year at the church and this is his first foray into getting a gospel group to sing at the church.

“It’s my first time to host one of these type of concerts at our church and honestly I wanted to look into a few different artists and seeing how we can book them,” Johnston said. “Frankly, Ernie is a world renowned tenor singer and the rest of his group is fantastic as well.”

Hearing the group would be in the area for a show in The Woodlands, Johnston said he was lucky the date worked out to book one of his personal favorite singers.

“The cathedral quartet was my favorite southern gospel group and Ernie Haase was their tenor singer for years and years. I probably saw them maybe 50 to 75 times in Tyler and other places,” Johnston explained. “I have been following Ernie since I was 10 or younger. My favorite song growing up was, ‘ Oh, What a Savior,’ which is their signature song, if you will. I used to love trying to sing like him!”

With tickets on sale both at the church and online, Johnston thought he might attract fans from other areas. Maybe around Texas, maybe as far as Louisiana – but even he was surprised by the wide range of response.

“We have actually had a couple buy tickets from Wyoming to my surprise,” Johnston laughed. “I just wanted to do something really fun for the community, get them to see where our church is, if they’re not familiar. The show is nine days before Easter, maybe we can really tell people more about Jesus. I felt a unique opportunity and the timing was right to coincide around Easter.”

To purchase tickets or get more information, please contact FBC Lovelady at (936) 636-7869.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]