Grapeland Superintendent Finalist Updates Progress

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – Final candidate and soon-to-be superintendent of Grapeland Independent School District (GISD) Dr. David Maass updates The Messenger and its readers on his progress as he prepares to take leadership of the district in early April.

Maass reported he has been able to spend time with students and administrators and sent a report of his activities and impressions so far:

“I was at Grapeland ISD on Thursday and Friday of last week. I met with campus administration on Thursday to introduce myself, give them my support and discuss some priorities for each campus. Every campus has a strong administration team that really cares about doing what is right for students. These will be a great group of people to work with. I also attended the “Sundaes with Someone Special” in the afternoon that had a huge community turn-out. Ms. Satterwhite and her staff did an excellent job accommodating the crowd and the students who sang were well received. In the afternoon, I rode my first bus route and met a few new friends named Hunter and Jace.

On Friday, I introduced myself to the teachers and staff at each campus; very receptive crowds and I look forward to interacting with them more individually and as a group. Lots of questions answered: they now know my favorite band is “Boston”, the last book I read was “Fahrenheit 451” and that I collect comic books, football cards and toy soldiers.

Throughout the two days, I continued to get to know the central administration staff. This is a very welcoming, competent and fun-loving group of people. Ms. Streetman, Ms. Bell, Ms. Osborn and Ms Martin have been nothing but the best in making me feel welcome and part of the team.

My overall impression is that Grapeland ISD is an extremely caring educational community, from the school board, administration, teachers and staff. I can’t wait to get started full-time on April 3rd. It is no accident that Grapeland ISD has such a solid foundation – these will be great people to work with and continue to improve the future endeavors of Grapeland ISD students.”

