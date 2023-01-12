Bobby Wayne Vest, age 77, of Crockett, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Winfield Rehab and Nursing Center. He was born August 7, 1945, in Crockett to his parents, Jack Vest and Katie Mae Watson Vest. Bobby worked as a salesman for Home Depot in Humble and Huntsville for several years. He was baptized in the Baptist faith, and he loved to hunt, especially with his brother.

Bobby is survived by wife, Corine Vest of Crockett; son, Dalton Vest of Brenham; step-daughter, Saundra Stowe of Crockett; sister, Dorothy Tees of Conroe; grandchildren, Anna Vest of Austin, Brandon Vest of Austin, Natalie Dilli, and husband, Wesley of Crockett, Dylan McMath of Crockett; 4 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Katie Vest; brothers, Jesse, Charles, Lester, and Jackie Vest.

Graveside services for Bobby Wayne Vest were held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Wesley Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Tommy Hutto officiating. Visitation was held at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service at Callaway-Allee Funeral Home.

