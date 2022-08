Lovelady Invites Locals to ‘Meet the Lions’

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

LOVELADY – Lovelady Independent School District held an event to “Meet the Lions” Monday, Aug. 15 at the Lovelady campus. Cakes were auctioned off and lions merchandise was sold to benefit sports and cheerleading teams, the Lovelady band and the school FFA.

