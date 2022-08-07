Home News Local News FOR A LUCKY FEW, A TASTE OF SOMETHING THEY CALL “RAIN”

FOR A LUCKY FEW, A TASTE OF SOMETHING THEY CALL “RAIN”

By
Greg Ritchie
-
31
0

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – When Pharaoh’s troops first marched into Lebanon, they were confused by all of the water that fell from the sky. “Why does the Nile fall from the sky here?” Many had never seen a real rainstorm in their lives. This summer many in Houston County can sympathize with that sentiment. Friday afternoon brought a few drops to some areas of the county – not nearly what we need, but this year – we must take what we can get.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at greg@messenger-news.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Related posts:

Salmon Lake Park 20th Annual Bluegrass Gospel Festival Schedule May 25-28
Christmas In Crockett Marks 40 Years
Palestine Fall Cleanup Set for October

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR