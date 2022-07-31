BUYING LOCAL MEANS ADVERTISING LOCAL

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – “Plop, plop, fizz, fizz, oh what a relief it is!” Do you remember what product that line used to advertise?

It had been probably 30 years since I had heard that, but I found the video of that old commercial online. Watching it brought back memories of drinking Kool-Aid® and enjoying Saturday morning cartoons with my little sister.

Why do we remember that even though we haven’t seen the ad in 30 years? Because good advertising works. It occupies real estate in your brain that lasts a lifetime.

As the Messenger promotes our local businesses, we wanted to take a moment to promote ourselves a bit too. When you advertise in the Messenger, you are supporting a family owned local paper that has been in business for more than 120 years. Our families live here, our children go to school here, we care about, and we are this community.

We work hard every week to shine a light on our neighbors in Houston County. We are the only local newspaper that is still published twice weekly. We care about telling the local stories and the lives of the people around us. The big heroes; and the small ones.

But why advertise anyway? To sell more products in your business, to be sure. To brand yourself. Someone who does not need your service today, but will remember you in the future. To thank your employees and vendors. To make your small business seem bigger than it is, attracting more customers. To seek new employees.

If you are swamped with customers every Friday and Saturday, advertise to promote those days and times when business could be better.

When done right, great advertising is remembered and appreciated. We can show you how to calculate a return of investment so you know what to expect from an ad campaign.

Let our creative team help you make advertising that works. Advertising that matters.

Because buying local matters.

Like you, we are with our families today enjoying our Sunday. But call us tomorrow morning and we will be happy to help!

936-687-2424

Greg Ritchie can be reached at greg@messenger-news.com