GETTING READY FOR THE WORLD SERIES!

By
Greg Ritchie
-
16
0

Alexandra Kane and Akeelah Whitting sell pulled pork sandwiches at the First Baptist Church in Crockett Friday July 15. The girls are part of Disturbed 19U softball team part of the Tri-Cities Softball Organization. The girls are raising money to go to the Dixie Softball League World Series in Alexandria, Louisiana July 29. The team are doing bake sales and raffles in the area to fund the trip for the 12 girls on the team. Good luck to the team with their fundraising and in the Series! Greg Ritchie – greg@messenger-news.com

