TSWA Releases 2022 Softball All-State List

Lovelady Lady Lions Well Represented
By Will Johnson
Messenger Reporter
EAST TEXAS – The Blue Bell/Texas Sportswriters Association (TSWA) annual All-State list for softball was released on Sunday, July 11 and as the selections showed, these girls can play a little softball behind the pine curtain.
Players were selected by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.
Highlighting the list was a quintet of Lovelady Lady Lions who helped lead the Lady Lions to a record of 35-5-2 and a berth in the Class 2A Championship Game where they fell to the to the Crawford Lady Pirates, 3-0.
Leading off for the Lady Lions was senior outfielder Mihyia Davis who was selected to the TSWA First Team All-State. Mihyia was also selected to the TGCA All-State Team and was named as the TGCA Class 1A-4A Softball Athlete of the Year. In addition, the center fielder was selected to the Class 2A 2022 State All-Tournament team and was the District 21-2A MVP.
Senior Macie LaRue was selected as TSWA First Team All-State from her pitching position. In addition, Macie was selected to the TGCA All-State Team as a pitcher and was named to the TGCA Academic All-State Team. Macie was also named as the District 21-2A Pitcher of the Year and she was selected to the TSWA All-State Honorable Mention team in 2021.
Joining Mihyia and Macie on the TSWA First Team was Lady Lion First Baseman Haven Prager. Haven was also selected First Team All-District. Haven is a junior and will return next year for the Lovelady squad.
Scout Lovell, also a junior, was named to the TSWA All-State Second Team as shortstop. In addition, Scout has been selected to the TGCA All-State Team for two consecutive years and was selected to the 2022 Class 2A State All-Tournament team. She was also selected as the Defensive Player of the Year from District 21-2A and played on the Class 1A-4A Blue All-Star team.
Rounding out Lovelady’s Fab Five is senior Linda Martinez who was named to the TSWA All-State Honorable Mention Team as a Utility Player. Linda was also selected to the TGCA Academic All-State Team and was First Team All-District.
