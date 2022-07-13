TSWA Releases 2022 Softball All-State List

Lovelady Lady Lions Well Represented

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – The Blue Bell/Texas Sportswriters Association (TSWA) annual All-State list for softball was released on Sunday, July 11 and as the selections showed, these girls can play a little softball behind the pine curtain.

Mihia Davis

Players were selected by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.

Highlighting the list was a quintet of Lovelady Lady Lions who helped lead the Lady Lions to a record of 35-5-2 and a berth in the Class 2A Championship Game where they fell to the to the Crawford Lady Pirates, 3-0.

Macie LaRue

Leading off for the Lady Lions was senior outfielder Mihyia Davis who was selected to the TSWA First Team All-State. Mihyia was also selected to the TGCA All-State Team and was named as the TGCA Class 1A-4A Softball Athlete of the Year. In addition, the center fielder was selected to the Class 2A 2022 State All-Tournament team and was the District 21-2A MVP.

Senior Macie LaRue was selected as TSWA First Team All-State from her pitching position. In addition, Macie was selected to the TGCA All-State Team as a pitcher and was named to the TGCA Academic All-State Team. Macie was also named as the District 21-2A Pitcher of the Year and she was selected to the TSWA All-State Honorable Mention team in 2021.

Scout Lovell

Joining Mihyia and Macie on the TSWA First Team was Lady Lion First Baseman Haven Prager. Haven was also selected First Team All-District. Haven is a junior and will return next year for the Lovelady squad.

Scout Lovell, also a junior, was named to the TSWA All-State Second Team as shortstop. In addition, Scout has been selected to the TGCA All-State Team for two consecutive years and was selected to the 2022 Class 2A State All-Tournament team. She was also selected as the Defensive Player of the Year from District 21-2A and played on the Class 1A-4A Blue All-Star team.

Linda Martinez

Rounding out Lovelady’s Fab Five is senior Linda Martinez who was named to the TSWA All-State Honorable Mention Team as a Utility Player. Linda was also selected to the TGCA Academic All-State Team and was First Team All-District.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com .