CROCKETT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE STOPS ONLINE SCAM

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT The Federal Trade Commission noted last year there were almost $6 billion dollars’ worth of online fraud and scams, up over 70% from 2020. With people getting back to normal lives after COVID, the number this year is expected to be higher.

The scams can take many forms: prizes, sweepstakes and internet services, as well as business and job opportunities. We all know to be careful in that dark alley, or to be a little skeptical of the slick salesperson and the cure all snake oil. Online scams can sometimes seem so innocent or official looking many people fall for them before they have done any research or due diligence.

The Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page fell victim to one such attempt this past weekend when an unknown user announced an upcoming two-day indoor event in Crockett, and invited vendors to set up booths. The event was supposed to be held in early August.

“It was a really well-done ad; very professional,” according to Liza Clark the Chamber’s Executive Director. “But they didn’t say where the event would take place and someone called us and asked if the event would be at the Crockett Civic Center.”

The Chamber had no confirmed reservations for these dates and contacted the author of the post to ask where the event would be. The woman who made the original post was telling people in private messages that the event would be at the Crockett Civic Center. She was asking that reservations for vendor booths be paid to her personal PayPal account.

Clark did some more investigating and discovered this woman had a lot of “events” planned; so many that some were even in different cities on the same day.

“She had eleven identical ads, she had one for us and on the same day another one in a different state,” Clark said. “She had these ads all across Texas, Missouri, and Michigan.’

The fraudster was charging a very low amount for a two-day vendor booth, which also raised a red flag at the chamber. After Clark tried to engage with the woman and find out more, she blocked Clark on Friday. Clark removed the posts as soon as she confirmed it was a scam. Clark hopes no one was taken in by the scam, as most of these vendors are small businesses often selling handmade goods.

“These are your private makers, your individuals, your crafters, your home-based businesses that are trying to get out there again after COVID and they can be taken advantage of,” Clark lamented.

The best advice? Do a little homework about the person or business contacting you online. Deals that seem too good to be true probably are. And don’t believe every Nigerian prince that sends you an email.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at greg@messenger-news.com.