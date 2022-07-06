Palestine Police Arrest Suspect in Saturday Morning Murder

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

PALESTINE – A Palestine man is behind bars after he allegedly shot and killed an acquaintance during an altercation in the early morning hours of July 2.

According to a press release from the Palestine Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of N. Jackson St. shortly before 4 am on Saturday, July 2 in reference to shots being fired at a residence.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim “… with apparent gunshot wounds outside of the residence. The suspect had fled the location prior to Officer arrival. The victim was transported to the Palestine Regional ER, where he was later pronounced deceased by Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace James Todd.”

As the investigation unfolded, detectives were able to identify the suspect as Julio Castillo-Machado, 40, of Palestine.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Castillo-Machado, charging him with murder. The warrant was issued by 369th State District Judge Michael Davis who set the bond at $800,000.

While searching a property in the 300 block of FM 19 in Neches, PPD Detectives located Castillo-Machado and arrested him. He was transported to the Anderson County Jail and booked into custody without incident.

“Based on what we know, the suspect and victim knew each other and have had an ongoing feud with each other,” PPD Chief Mark Harcrow said. “I am thankful for the job our detectives have done. They worked all day to get this guy identified and off the streets. Excellent work.”

The victim’s name is being withheld at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.