Lovelady Hammered by Garrison, 13-0

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

RUSK – After taking down the Groveton Indians in the Bi-District round of the playoffs, the Lovelady Lions swaggered into the Area Round to take on the Garrison Bulldogs. Garrison, who had dominated Colmesneil in the first round of the postseason, was ranked #1 in some polls and on Friday they showed why.

The Bulldogs scored early and often as they blitzed the Lions by a final score of 13-0.

Slade Murray got the start for Lovelady and gave up six runs in 2.1 innings before he was relieved by Tyler Gilchrist. Gilchrist pitched the final 1.2 innings and gave up seven runs.

Alex Slowikowski got the start for the Bulldogs and he handcuffed the Lovelady hitters all night, giving up four hits, striking out eight and only walking one in five innings.

At plate, Murray, Gilchrist, Matt McFarland and Blake Patrick all collected a hit for Lovelady with Gilchrist connecting on a double.

The loss brings the Lions season to an end with a record of 16-7.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.