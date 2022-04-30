Latexo Blasts Snook 11-2

Lady Tigers Win Bi-District Series 2-0

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

SNOOK – The Latexo Lady Tigers are headed to the Area Round of the 2022 UIL Class 2A Softball Playoffs following their 11-2 win over the Snook Lady Blue Jays on Thursday evening.

The two teams opened a best-of-three series on Wednesday as Snook traveled to Latexo and took a 5-0 loss back home with them. On Thursday, the Lady Tigers traveled to the home of the Lady Jays and made it their own.

Just like the game on Wednesday, Latexo jumped out to an early lead. Aubrey Becker was back in the circle for Snook and gave up a lead-off double to Charlee Biano. She moved to second when Becker hit Katy Allen with a pitch.

With Natalie Nicol in the batter’s box, Biano stole third while Allen swiped second. Nicol lofted a fly ball to center that allowed Biano to tag up and score while Allen moved over to third. After Mally Moore popped up, Baylee Omelina hit an infield single to plate Allen. Cammy Parrish fouled out but after their first at-bat, the Lady Tigers led 2-0.

Taylor Dise got the start for Latexo and worked a fairly easy inning. She got Nadia Garcia to pop up to short, walked Jalee Bauman, coaxed Becker to fly out to right and then fanned Alexis Macik on three consecutive pitches to retire the side.

In the second, Becker got two quick outs as she got Dise to fly out to left while Lauren Woodard lined back to the circle. Marissa Allison followed with a single into right and stole second. Biano drew a walk but Allen flew out to left to bring the Lady Jays in from the field.

Dise got in a little trouble in the bottom half of the frame but managed to work her way out of it without any damage. She gave up a lead-off double to Payton Sodolak who moved over to third when Paola Arredondo grounded back to the circle.

With a runner at third and only one out, Dise got a big out when Kiara Green whiffed on a third strike. Carmen Miller drew a walk to put runners at the corners but once again, Dise stymied the Snook offense when she got Frida Mota to tap back to the circle and end the Lady Jays’ threat.

A quiet third inning gave way to the fourth and the Lady Tigers pounced. Latexo plated five runs to take a 7-0 lead, and in essence, put the game away. Dise led off the frame with a walk. Rowdy stokes came in as a courtesy runner for Dise and on a 1-1 pitch to Woodard, she stole second.

Woodard singled to move Stokes to third and when Allison hit a grounder that was booted for an error, Stokes trotted home as Woodard motored over to third while Allison took second. Biano was up next and beat out an infield single that held the runners. On the play, however, Allison was called out for interference.

Allen followed with a double to push Woodard across the plate while Biano moved to third. Nicol followed in the order and lined a single into center to drive in Allen and Biano, making the score 6-0.

Moore followed in the order and on a 1-0 pitch Nicol swiped second. She moved to third when Moore grounded into a 4-3 force at first and scampered home when Omelina singled down the third base line.

After Becker finally managed to get out of the inning, Snook struck back for a run. Macik singled off of Dise to open the bottom of the fourth and moved to second when a Sodolak grounder was misplayed in the infield.

A double steal moved the runners up a base and when Arredondo grounded out to second, Macik raced home to make the score 7-1. That was all the Lady Jays would get off of Dise, however, as she struck out Green and then got Miller to ground into a 1-3 force to end the inning.

As the game moved into the fifth inning, the Lady Tigers blew the game wide open. Becker got two quick outs but Allison ripped a shot to left to keep the inning going. Biano followed with a single of her own to move Allison up a base and when Allen doubled to left, Allison and Biano crossed the dish to make the score 9-1.

Nicol was up next and reached on an error that allowed Allen to score and make it 10-1. Nicol would score on an Omelina double and that was all the offense Latexo would need as they cruised to an easy 11-2 win and captured the Bi-District Championship.

Dise picked up the win as she went the distance, giving up two runs on eight hits. She also struck out nine and walked five. Becker took the loss as she pitched seven innings and gave up 11 runs on 15 hits. She also struck out three and walked three.

At the plate, Latexo was led by Omelina who was 4-4 with three RBI while Allen was 3-4 with three RBI and three runs scored. Snook was led by Garcia who was 3-4 while Becker was 2-4 with one run scored.

Latexo will now play the Mason Punchers in the Area Round of the playoffs. The date, time and location have yet to be determined.

Will Johnson may be reached via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.