Postseason Accolades Continue for Grapeland Basketball

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – The 2021-2022 basketball season didn’t go quite the way the Grapeland Sandies had hoped. Coming off a Class 2A State Runner-Up finish in the 2020-2021 season, big things were expected from the Sandies this year.

Injuries and off-the-court issues, however, derailed hopes of a return trip to San Antonio. Still, the Grapeland squad managed to put together a very good season as they won district for the 14th consecutive time and made it to the Regional Quarterfinals.

Even though the season didn’t end the way the Sandies wanted, the postseason accolades continue to roll in for Grapeland.

Zamorian “Pooh” Smith and Kristian Sparks were named as Student Assistants of the Year while Assistant Coach Bryce Bobo was named as a finalist for the Boys’ Assistant Coach of the Year.

In addition, Omarian Wiley was named to the All-East Texas Third Team. He was joined by Riley Murchison who was named to the Honorable Mention All-East Texas squad. Both Wiley and Murchison are juniors this year.

From all pf us at The Messenger Sports, we wish to say a heartfelt congratulations and best of luck in your future endeavors.

