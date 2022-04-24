Lady Mustangs Take Down Sandiettes, 8-4

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

SLOCUM – The Grapeland Sandiettes traveled to Slocum on Tuesday of this past week for an all-important District 25-2A clash. The Sandiettes had won the first meeting this season between the two teams by a score of 8-4.

A win on Tuesday would have clinched a playoff berth for the Sandiettes but try as they might, it was not meant to be as the Lady Mustangs took the early lead and never looked back as they took down their rivals, 8-4.

Marlee Lasiter was in the circle for Slocum and after getting two quick outs, she gave up a single to Jessi Cunningham. Haley Boehm followed with a double to right which drove in Cunningham to give Grapeland the early 1-0 lead.

Jaycee Graham got the start for Grapeland and gave up a lead-off single to her counterpart. Lasiter moved to second with two outs when she was able to tag up and advance on the second out. She moved to third and a dropped third strike allowed her to score.

On the play, Emma Gibson reached first and took second on the play at the plate. An error on a Rayli Teems grounder allowed Gibson to race around the bases and cross the plate, giving Slocum a 2-1 lead.

After Graham got the third out, the Sandiettes were retired in order in the top of the second. When the Lady Mustangs came up to bat in their half of the inning, however, the bottom dropped out for Grapeland.

Slocum plated five runs to take a commanding 7-1 lead after two innings of play. Taylor Williams led off with pop up to Graham. After that though, the Lady Mustangs crossed the dish three times before the second and added two more to their total after the second out, before Graham could get out of the inning.

Slocum tacked on a run in the bottom of the third to make the score 8-1 and that was it until the top of the seventh when the Sandiettes scored three times. It wasn’t nearly enough, however, as Grapeland fell to the Lady Mustangs, 8-4.

Lasiter picked up the win with seven innings of work. She gave up four runs (three earned) on seven hits. She also struck out eight and walked six.

Graham took the loss after pitching six innings. She gave up eight runs (none earned) on four hits. She also struck out three and walked two.

At the plate, Lasiter was 1-4 with one run scored and one RBI.

Both Graham and Boehm were 2-4 with one RBI. Jessi Cunningham was 1-3 with two runs scored.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.