Dogwood Trails Festival Kicks Off this Weekend

PALESTINE – The Dogwood Arts Council proudly invites you to the VIP Art Tent Event and the kickoff celebration for the 84th Annual Dogwood Art and Music Festival 2022. The VIP Event begins with Live Music, Open Bar, Heavy Hors d’oeuvres, and Exquisite Art.

The VIP tent will host Featured Artist, William E. Young, surrealist painter, son of Ancel Nunn, & creator of the Dogwood Art & Music Festival annual Posters. Artist William E. Young has committed to a series of 5 paintings (one per year) for the annual Dogwood Art & Music Festival. The VIP Art Tent will also offer purchase of these Limited Edition signed and numbered prints by artist William E. Young. This is year four in the series of the five paintings produced for the 84th annual Dogwood Art & Music Festival. Local East Texas artist and participant in ArtTracks, Jeffie Brewer, will be present for the Friday VIP Tent event. Jeffie Brewer is an internationally renowned sculptor and former Palestine native. Trolley Tours on Saturday, March 18th, personally guided by the artist, will visit formative sites while telling the story of his art. ArtTracks is a Rotating Sculpture Program which is Celebrating 10 years in Palestine, Texas as it welcomes and honors our hometown high school graduate, Jeffie Brewer. Tickets $20 Purchase tickets: https://dogwoodartscouncil.ticketbud.com/2022vipev…

Date: Mar 19, 2022

Time: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Held in Downtown & Old Town Palestine, the 84th Dogwood Festival will be a fun filled day with Vendors, Artists, Buskers & Kid Zones! $1 entrance fee.

Home Grill Steak House- Comedy Night:

March 18 | 8:00 PM

Jim Holder and Andy Huggins

223 W Crawford St

The Historic Bower Mansion Ghost Hunt:

March 18 & 19 | 8:00 PM – 2:00 AM

Over 140 years old, the Historic Bowers Mansion is a stunning location and one of Palestine’s most beautiful historic homes. However, beneath that eye-pleasing façade, the home hides a dark secret – it was the scene of a murder-suicide in the ’50s, and there’ve been numerous suspicious deaths in the home over the years. The mansion is quickly growing a reputation for being one of the most haunted locations in the country! Join Haunted Rooms America as we try and communicate with the spirits that are waiting to share their story with you! You’ll learn the history, learn the techniques we use, get detailed info on the ghosts that haunt here, and you’ll have a great time investigating with us in this huge and very haunted location! Get tickets here.

Dogwood Lunch Train:

March 19 & 26 | 1:00 PM

Passengers aboard Texas State Railroad Dogwood Lunch Train will savor the flavor and the sights, of East Texas. Expand all your senses with a delicious meal and a front row seat to the Dogwood Days springtime show during your journey. Departing Saturday March 19th and 26th from the Palestine depot at 1:00pm. For more details visit texasstaterailroad.net

Art Tracks Trolley Tour

March 19 | 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM

Hop on a trolley for an up close and personal tour of Palestine native Jeffie Brewer’s sculptures. The tour will take you through the Main Street District in Palestine and share insight into the ideas, planning process and final stages of these amazing pieces. ONLY $49 www.ticketbud.com/events/

Master Gardener Tree & Plant Sale

Date: Mar 19, 2022 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Annual Master Gardener Tree & Plant Sale: Trees, shrubs, roses, native plants, butterfly garden & a variety of locally grown plants. Federal Building parking lot 101 W. Oak St. For more information or presales, call 903 391-0190; 903 764-0073

St Philips Celebrates the Dogwood

Stop by for a Bake Sale benefitting local outreach from 8 am to noon. Step into the church for a tour, request prayer, and receive a free bottle of water from the Daughters of the King from 10 am to 2 pm. Enjoy “Classical Guitar Around the World” by Rafael Scarfullery at 3 pm, free admission. 106 E Crawford Street

Goat Lucky Yoga & Painting

March 19th | 2:00 PM – 5:30 PM

As part of Dogwood Trails celebration, we are having a St. Patrick’s Day paint class at 2 p.m. with Art on Fire and goat yoga afterwards at 4 p.m. As always, we will have a few complimentary refreshments, or you can BYOB. Tickets www.ohmygoatyoga.com

Gallery At Redlands Anniversary Celebration

Date: Mar 19, 2022 7:00 PM

The one-year anniversary of David Tripp & Sandi Jones’s ownership of the Gallery at Redlands Hotel will be celebrated following the Dogwood Art & Music Festival events on Saturday, March 19th. The Gallery will honor sculptor Jeffie Brewer, offering wine & refreshments. Gallery artists will be present to meet the public as well. 400 N Queen Street

LC Rocks Hambone’s Cajun Grill

March 19 | 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM

LC Rocks Hambone’s Cajun Grill in Palestine, TX! Enjoy live music and classic Cajun cuisine with the best flavor in town! Outdoor stage with food and drink specials. We’ll be playing all your favorite 80s rock hits and more!

Dogwood Jamboree- “Golden Country”:

March 19 | 7:00 PMClassic Country Music and Comedy. Palestine High School Auditorium. Hwy 287 South and Loop 256

Doors open at 6:00 PM, Show at 7:00. All adult Tickets are $18.00. Visit website at dogwoodjamboree.com or call 903-729-7080 for information or tickets. Call for special hotel rates 903-729-6070 or 903-724-2556.

STAINED GLASS TOURS

First Christian Church:

March 19 | 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

The First Christian Church in Palestine is one of the oldest congregations in the area. Steps were set in motion which resulted in its establishment in Palestine in 1847. After outgrowing several smaller buildings, in 1905 the brick building at 113 Crawford Street was constructed. The church had grown and could now afford to have an imposing building with a pipe organ. This building served until 1955 when the present sanctuary was completed directly to the east. Over the next several years the 1905 structure was transformed into an educational building. The chapel in the educational building is the pride of the entire membership with its beautiful memorial windows. It is with great pride that we are including these windows on our strained glass tour during this year’s dogwood celebration. 113 E Crawford St

St. Phillips Episcopal Church

March 19 | 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

It all started in 1859, when about a dozen Palestine families gathered and organized a religious body under the name St. Philip’s Episcopal Church. On Dec. 11, 1874, the corner stone for the church was laid. However, in 1903, the church moved to its current location at 106 E. Crawford St. After a fire destroyed the building in 1982, the current church was built in 1983. The baptismal font, as well as a few other religious relics, were saved. They’re still used today. The same company that installed the original stained-glass windows replaced them after being lost in the fire.

First Presbyterian Church

March 19 | 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

First Presbyterian Church is a historic church in Palestine that was organized in 1849, a year after Palestine was founded. The Gothic Revival church building is the oldest church in Palestine continuously serving a congregation. On March 7, 1887, the church bought a lot on Avenue A, and the cornerstone for the sanctuary was laid on July 12, 1888. The builder made the bricks from clay excavated from a pit that later became Spring Park Lake. The sanctuary is of Gothic design and contains beautiful leaded stained glass and Tiffany memorial windows. The ceiling was hand painted by an itinerant German craftsman and has not been retouched since it was originally done by the artist. The lovely silver spire was added in 1890.The church was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1998.

Boston Memorial Bull Riding

March 19 | 7:00 PM

Tickets will be available at Cavender’s $12 in advance and $15 at the gate. Children 6 & under are free

Boston’s Buckaroos Kid Rodeo

March 19 | 1:00 PM

Mutton Busting, Stick Horse Barrel Races, Goat Scramble, Hay Hauling, Chuck Wagon Races & More. $8 general admission. Register kids at Dogwood Trails Festival from 9:00 AM -12:00 PM for the event.