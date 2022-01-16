Lady Mustangs Trample Lady Tigers

Slocum 44 Latexo 16

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

LATEXO – On Tuesday of last week, the Latexo Lady Tigers welcomed the Slocum Lady Mustangs to town for a District 20-2A contest. With the midway point of the district season fast approaching, both teams needed a win to stay afloat in the playoff race.

The Lady Tigers came into the game with a 0-4 record in league play while the Lady Mustangs sat just outside of the final postseason berth with a mark of 1-3.

Even though the excitement in Latexo’s gym was at a fever pitch for Senior Night, it was the visitors from Slocum who managed to harness the energy and use it to their advantage as they opened up an early 14-2 lead and then coasted to a 44-16 win.

As the game got underway, the Lady Tigers struggled from the field. In fact, the only points Latexo could muster were a pair of free throws from Charlee Biano.

The Lady Mustangs, on the other hand, were on fire as they opened up a 14-2 lead. Lexi Bennett and Marlee Lasiter dropped in six points apiece while Audrey Leuschner chipped in two.

While the Lady Tigers shooting woes continued in the second period, Biano kept Latexo in the game as she poured in eight points. Unfortunately for the home team, those were all the points Latexo could muster.

The cold shooting also seemed to affect the Slocum team as they could only garner four points in the quarter from Abby Sarraf, sending the two teams into the locker room at halftime with the Lady Mustangs leading by a margin of 18-10.

Things didn’t get much better in the second half for the Lady Tigers as – once again – they could only score two points on a pair of Biano free throws.

After the break, the Lady Mustangs salted the game away. Bennett and Leuschner both dropped in four points while Lasiter knocked down a shot from behind the arc. Laney Taylor also found the scoring column as she added a bucket to help Slocum take a 31-12 lead after three periods of play.

The fourth quarter finally saw someone other than Biano singe the twine for Latexo as Skylin Andrus put in a shot from the paint. Biano added another basket, but that was it for the Lady Tigers as they fell by a final score of 44-16.

Lasiter continued her stellar play for Slocum in the fourth as she added four more to her total. Annie Cockerham had three while Bennett and Abby Taylor both had two. Rounding out the Slocum fourth quarter scoring were Julie Neal and Taylor Williams who both made one of two from the charity stripe.

On the game, the Lady Mustangs were paced by Marlee Lasiter with 13 points and Lexi Bennett with 12. Audrey Leuschner dropped in six, Abby Sarraf had four and Annie Cockerham added three. Abby Taylor and Laney Taylor both finished with two apiece while Julie Neal and Taylor Williams both had one.

The Lady Tigers’ points came from Charle Biano with a game-high 14 and Skylin Andrus with two.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.