More Houston County Grand Jury Indictments for December

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County District Attorney (DA) Donna Kaspar and Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Kristina Massey met with the Houston County Grand Jury on Thursday, Dec. 2 and after the prosecutors presented their evidence, the Grand Jury returned indictments against 37 individuals.

In the Dec. 12 edition of The Messenger, 22 of the 37 indictments were published. The remaining 15 are listed below:

Warren Keith Bogess – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than one gram but less than four grams.

Bobby D. Davis – DWI, third or more.

Maximo Aldana De La Cruz – Tampering with a witness.

Roman Tiburcio De La Cruz – Sexual assault x 2.

Lance Aaron Dixon – Fraudulent use of identifying information; and mail theft.

Millard Justin Fillmore Donnell – Tampering with evidence.

Jose Manuel Gaona-Ramirez – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram.

Tarcellus Jamal Mitchell – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram.

Mark Daniel Montgomery – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than one gram but less than four grams.

Melissa Ortiz – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram.

Leonard Charles Porter – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram.

Jayron Javon Roberts – Theft of a firearm.

Reginald Denard Ross – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; assault/family violence, impeding breath; injury to the disabled.

Derrick Dewayne Sherman, Jr. – Aggravated robbery.

Ginger Lee Terrill – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.