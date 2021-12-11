Lovelady Throttles San Augustine, 94-41

Lady Lions Now 12-0

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

LOVELADY – The Lovelady Lady Lions extended their unbeaten streak to 12 games on Tuesday night as they throttled the San Augustine Lady Wolves by a final score of 94-41.

That score, however, is deceptive. It really wasn’t that close. Had Head Coach Kollyn McWhinney left the starters in, Lovelady could have easily scored 150 or more.

The game was a bit surprising as the Lady Wolves came into the contest sporting a record of 7-1. San Augustine could have started warming up the bus after the first eight minutes of play as the Lady Lions raced out to a 40-2 lead.

Mihyia Davis

The lone basket for the Lady Wolves came from Dayreonia Isaac as she dropped in a two at the 3:43 mark of the first quarter.

The Lady Lions defense kept the Lady Wolves at bay. San Augustine would inbound the ball, attempt to make a pass, Lovelady would steal it and score … repeatedly. Aaliyah Jones led the charge with 11 points while Shyanne Pipkin poured in 10. Lexi Price netted nine, Mihyia Davis went for eight and Chelsea Butler chipped in a basket to round out the Lady Lions’ first quarter scoring.

The second quarter saw the Lady Wolves score the first four points to cut the lead to 34. That was as close as they would get the remainder of the game. JiToryia Barnes went for six while Isaac added five more.

Davis paced Lovelady with six, second quarter points, while Price added five more. Both Jones and Pipkin dropped in four apiece while Butler added another two points to make the score at halftime 62-13.

Shyanne Pipkin

After the break, the Lady Lions went to their bench but not before Davis poured in 10 while Jones added five more. Price nailed a three-pointer and both Butler, along with Shelby Pugh, had two each.

Isaac netted seven for San Augustine after halftime while Trinity Jackson and Jasmine Martin both had two apiece to make the score 83-24 after three.

Up by almost 60, the Lady Lions began to run as much time off the clock as possible. Jada Johnson came off the bench to score seven while Butler and Haley Shupak both netted two apiece to bring the game to a close with Lovelady winning by a margin of 94-41.

Aaliyah Jones

On the game, the Lady Wolves were led by Dayreonia Isaac with 14 and JiToryia Barnes with nine. MicKayla Renfro added seven, both Trinity Jackson and Jasmine Martin had four apiece and Mya Polk had three to round out the San Augustine scoring.

The Lady Lions were paced by Mihyia Davis with 24 points, six rebounds, 12 steals and three assists. Aaliyah Jones had 20 points, four rebounds and three steals. Lexi Price dropped in 17 points, pulled down seven boards and dished out seven assists. Shyanne Pipkin knocked down 14 to go along with six assists and five steals.

Other scorers for Lovelady included: Chelsea Butler with eight, Jada Johnson with seven and both Shelby Pugh and Haley Shupak with two apiece.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.