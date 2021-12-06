Latexo Elementary Walks Across Texas

Healthy School Recognized Campus Receives Award

By Jason Jones

Messenger Reporter

LATEXO – Latexo Elementary students set out to Walk Across Texas several weeks ago. When the dust settled, they collectively could have walked across and back several times.

Walk Across Texas is an 8-week program designed to help people of all ages establish the habit of regular physical activity. Over the previous 8 weeks, Latexo students walked with classmates with the goal of each class being at least 830 miles, which is the distance across the state of Texas. Parents and staff were also encouraged to participate by creating adult teams which set out to accomplish the lofty feat as well.

Education was also a big part of the program, as students learned about healthier diet choices, food labeling and the importance of breakfast in their daily routines.

The various classes and adult teams fared very well in the endeavor, collectively logging over 10,000 miles.

PreK- 25 students completed 714 miles

Kinder- 46 students completed 1000 miles

1st Grade- 44 students completed 1000 miles

2nd Grade- 37 students completed 1000 miles

3rd Grade- 43 students completed 1000 miles

4th Grade- 33 students completed 955 miles

5th Grade- 44 students completed 1000 miles

6th Grade- 34 students completed 928.5 miles

The adult teams excelled in the challenge as well.

Latexo Green Machine- 1020.42 miles

Tiger Steppers- 1003.95 miles

Piney Woods Lions Club- 356 miles

You Can’t Walk With Us- 249.71 miles

Thursday, December 2nd was set aside as a day to recognize the participants for their efforts. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, which sponsored the event, recognized Latexo Elementary as a “Healthy School Recognized Campus.” A commemorative “Color Run” is scheduled for Saturday, March 5th, 2022, at Davy Crockett Park for Latexo Elementary students and parents. The run will kick off at 9:45 a.m.

Jason Jones may be reached via email at jjones@messenger-news.com