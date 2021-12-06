Latexo Elementary Walks Across Texas

Healthy School Recognized Campus Receives Award
By Jason Jones
Messenger Reporter
LATEXO – Latexo Elementary students set out to Walk Across Texas several weeks ago. When the dust settled, they collectively could have walked across and back several times.
Walk Across Texas is an 8-week program designed to help people of all ages establish the habit of regular physical activity. Over the previous 8 weeks, Latexo students walked with classmates with the goal of each class being at least 830 miles, which is the distance across the state of Texas. Parents and staff were also encouraged to participate by creating adult teams which set out to accomplish the lofty feat as well.
Education was also a big part of the program, as students learned about healthier diet choices, food labeling and the importance of breakfast in their daily routines.
The various classes and adult teams fared very well in the endeavor, collectively logging over 10,000 miles.
- PreK- 25 students completed 714 miles
- Kinder- 46 students completed 1000 miles
- 1st Grade- 44 students completed 1000 miles
- 2nd Grade- 37 students completed 1000 miles
- 3rd Grade- 43 students completed 1000 miles
- 4th Grade- 33 students completed 955 miles
- 5th Grade- 44 students completed 1000 miles
- 6th Grade- 34 students completed 928.5 miles
The adult teams excelled in the challenge as well.
- Latexo Green Machine- 1020.42 miles
- Tiger Steppers- 1003.95 miles
- Piney Woods Lions Club- 356 miles
- You Can’t Walk With Us- 249.71 miles
Thursday, December 2nd was set aside as a day to recognize the participants for their efforts. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, which sponsored the event, recognized Latexo Elementary as a “Healthy School Recognized Campus.” A commemorative “Color Run” is scheduled for Saturday, March 5th, 2022, at Davy Crockett Park for Latexo Elementary students and parents. The run will kick off at 9:45 a.m.
