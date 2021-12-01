Home News Local News Grapeland Garden Club Decorates City’s Christmas Tree

GRAPELAND – Members of the Grapeland Garden Club were at Grapeland City Hall on Tuesday morning, Nov. 30 to help decorate the city’s Christmas Tree.

During a break in the decorating, Garden Club President Carol Moore spoke to The Messenger about the project.

“We are trying to enter into the community spirit and decided to bring this down here (to City Hall). We have a great group of ladies and 10 of them are here today,” she said.

Moore added, “The Grapeland Garden Club meets on the third Tuesday of each month and we are always welcoming to new members. We want to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year.”

The club meets at Grapeland Missionary Baptist Church and their meetings begin at 9:30 am. 

Will Johnson may be reached via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.

