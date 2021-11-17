Christmas In Crockett Marks 40 Years

Annual Celebration Set for Saturday November 20

By Jason Jones

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Christmas is once again right around the corner, and just as it has for the past four decades, Christmas in Crockett will kick off the season.

Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce’s largest and most exciting event is scheduled to take place Saturday in the downtown square area. Christmas in Crockett Arts and Crafts Festival, which is held the Saturday before Thanksgiving, will celebrate its 40th year of holiday festivities.

Crockett’s downtown square will host over 150 vendors this year and finding great food as well as that perfect gift will be easier than ever.

This year’s event is from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Eastgate Family Church will provide shuttle service to and from the Crockett Civic Center from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. to make parking much easier for everyone.

One of the most anticipated events will be the Christmas in Crockett Cookie Contest. This year there will be two categories, Decorated Cookies and Holiday Cookies, and budding chefs will compete in three divisions. Winners in the 6 – 12 year-old and 13 – 17 year-old divisions will receive $25 prizes and gift bags and adult division winners will receive $50 and a gift bag. Competitors should present their entries, consisting of a dozen cookies, to the Chamber booth by 1:00 p.m. Cookies will be judged on taste, decoration and presentation.

With food vendors galore, the difficult choice of “handheld food” or “big plate of food” becomes much easier thanks to Hatrack Woodstead and Pulse Healthcare System of Crockett. They are sponsoring this year’s Food Pavilion where you can sit down and relax while enjoying some of east Texas’ finest cuisine.

Another much-enjoyed event is the Crockett Classic Cruisers Car Show. The show will be held at the First Baptist Church parking lot from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Everyone is invited to bring their pride and joy, shined and polished, to show off to an adoring crowd. People’s Choice trophies for first and second place will be awarded. For more information, contact Chuck Seims at (936) 222-2566.

Christmas in Crockett is always a great opportunity to shop locally and support small businesses in the Crockett and Houston County areas. Arts & Crafts and local food vendors will be plentiful this year and will provide the best products and food found anywhere.

The weather forecast calls for sunny skies and mild temperatures for Saturday, making for the perfect opportunity to come out and celebrate the 40th edition of one of the best Holiday events in Texas.

Jason Jones may be reached via email at jjones@messenger-news.com