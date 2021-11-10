Jones Sentenced to 60 Years

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The trial of Willie James Jones, 49, concluded on Monday, Nov. 8 with the jury handing down a sentence of 60 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Criminal Institutions Division.

Jones stood accused of murdering 33-year-old Artimas Dewayne Lockhart on the night of March 26, 2019. He was also on trial unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and violation of a protective order.

The case was heard in the Third District Court, with District Judge Mark Calhoon presiding. The state was represented by Houston County District Attorney Donna Kaspar while Jones was represented by Palestine-based Attorney Josh Liles.

The jury was comprised of nine women and four men, inclusive of two alternate jurors.

At the time of the 2019 incident, Crockett Police Chief Clayton Smith stated, “At around 1:30 am or 1:45 am, our guys were dispatched to the 100 block of Lewis Circle in reference to a gunshot victim. When the officers arrived at the scene, they found a 33-year-old male with two apparent gunshot wounds. They administered CPR until EMS arrived. Once EMS arrived, they initially administered CPR but ultimately, the subject passed away.”

Smith reported there was an eyewitness to the shooting who identified Jones as the gunman. At the time of the murder, Jones was on parole and had an active warrant for his arrest.

Once the initial investigation had concluded, the police chief provided several details of the murder.

“Jones walked up on the victim and his girlfriend as they were sitting in a car and discharged his firearm twice into the driver’s side window, striking the victim. The victim did return fire and struck the suspect with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries,” Smith added.

Following jury selection on Tuesday of this past week, both sides presented their opening statements. Once the state and the defense had laid out their cases, expert testimony began and continued through Wednesday.

The Wednesday testimony was highlighted by a recorded interview of Jones conducted by retired Texas Ranger Steven Rayburn.

Despite being shot, Jones informed Ranger Rayburn he had driven to his aunt’s house in Lufkin. Eventually, he realized he need some medical attention and called for an ambulance which took him to a hospital in Lufkin, where he was initially interviewed by Rayburn.

During the recorded interview, Jones informed the Texas Ranger he was at his mother’s apartment in Crockett during the night in question when he received a call from his common-law-wife, at approximately 11 pm, to come to couple’s home on Lewis Circle.

Jones said he and his wife had been having issues and he was staying with his mother for a few days while the couple tried to sort things out.

After receiving the call, Jones said he drove over to the Lewis Circle address where he saw his wife and another man sitting in the car. As he pulled up beside the car where his wife was, Jones claimed the man (later identified as Lockhart) pulled out a gun and fired two shots through the driver’s side window.

Previously presented evidence, however, seemed to show Lockhart’s arm had several marks which most likely would have been caused by glass exploding inwards rather than outwards.

Jones said after Lockhart fired his weapon, he pulled out his handgun and returned fire. Following the gunfire, Jones stated he drove off and made his to Lufkin.

The jury returned guilty verdicts on all three counts late Friday afternoon, Nov. 5 and once the verdicts were handed down, court was recessed until Monday morning, Nov. 8.

After deliberating through the morning and shortly past noon on Monday, the jury sentenced Jones to 60 years in TDCJ.

Once the sentencing portion of the trial concluded, the DA stated, “I appreciate the jury’s hard work on the case. They were very attentive throughout the trial and they had to sort out the facts even though the accounts of what happened from each eyewitness were different and sometimes changed with each retelling. Their job was not easy and I think they did a great job and came to the correct conclusion.”

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.