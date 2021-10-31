Preseason Basketball Rankings Released

Sandies, Bulldogs Ranked in Top 25
By Will Johnson
Messenger Reporter
GRAPELAND – While the regular football season is drawing to a close, and the volleyball postseason is set to begin next week, another sport is about to tip-off its season.
That sport is basketball and with the way several area teams finished last year’s hoops action, big things are expected this season.
With the release of the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) preseason rankings, it appears other people around the state are also expecting big things from the East Texas area.
And why not? The Sandies came within a bad charging call in the last 15 seconds of the Class 2A Championship Game of being referred to as the defending Class 2A State Champs. Crockett made an unexpected deep run in the playoffs last year and the Lovelady Lady Lions are a definite dark horse this season.
So, without further ado, here are the preseason rankings for Class 1A – 4A in the TABC polls:
1. Texline
2. Calvert
3. Graford
4. Irion County
5. McMullen County
6. Lingleville
7. Rankin
8. Nazareth
9. Waelder
10. Huckabay
1. Clarendon
2. Lipan
3. Port Aransas
4. Douglass
5. Flatonia
6. Weimar
7. New Deal
8. Rivercrest
9. Big Sandy
10. New Home
19. Grapeland
1. Cole
2. Madison
3. Brock
4. New Waverly
5. Shallowater
6. Tatum
7. Hitchcock
8. Diboll
9. London
10. City View
21. Crockett
BOYS TABC CLASS 4A:
1. Faith Family
2. Silsbee
3. Estacado
4. Carter
5. Yates
6. Argyle
7. LaMarque
8. Somerset
9. Stafford
10. Boerne
GIRLS TABC CLASS 1A
1. Nazareth
2. Claude
3. Huckabay
4. Hermleigh
5. Veribest
6. Rankin
7. Slidell
8. Chireno
9. Sands
10. Rocksprings
21. Neches
GIRLS TABC CLASS 2A
1. Lipan
2. Martins Mill
3. Panhandle
4. Muenster
5. Douglass
6. Wellington
7. Gruver
8. Mason
9. Cisco
10. Haskell
15. Frankston
20. LaPoynor
GIRLS TABC CLASS 3A
1. Brownfield
2. Fairfield
3. Shallowater
4. Ponder
5. Bishop
6. Gunter
7. Idalou
8. Winnsboro
9. Skidmore-Tynan
10. Lorena
GIRLS TABC CLASS 4A
1. Canyon
2. Hardin-Jefferson
3. Boerne
4. Brownsboro
5. Argyle
6. Sunnyvale
7. Levelland
8. Fredericksburg
9. Le Vega
10. Dallas Pinkston
