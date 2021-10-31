Preseason Basketball Rankings Released

Sandies, Bulldogs Ranked in Top 25

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – While the regular football season is drawing to a close, and the volleyball postseason is set to begin next week, another sport is about to tip-off its season.

That sport is basketball and with the way several area teams finished last year’s hoops action, big things are expected this season.

With the release of the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) preseason rankings, it appears other people around the state are also expecting big things from the East Texas area.

And why not? The Sandies came within a bad charging call in the last 15 seconds of the Class 2A Championship Game of being referred to as the defending Class 2A State Champs. Crockett made an unexpected deep run in the playoffs last year and the Lovelady Lady Lions are a definite dark horse this season.

So, without further ado, here are the preseason rankings for Class 1A – 4A in the TABC polls:

BOYS TABC CLASS 1A:

1. Texline

2. Calvert

3. Graford

4. Irion County

5. McMullen County

6. Lingleville

7. Rankin

8. Nazareth

9. Waelder

10. Huckabay

BOYS TABC CLASS 2A:

1. Clarendon

2. Lipan

3. Port Aransas

4. Douglass

5. Flatonia

6. Weimar

7. New Deal

8. Rivercrest

9. Big Sandy

10. New Home

19. Grapeland

BOYS TABC CLASS 3A:

1. Cole

2. Madison

3. Brock

4. New Waverly

5. Shallowater

6. Tatum

7. Hitchcock

8. Diboll

9. London

10. City View

21. Crockett

BOYS TABC CLASS 4A:

1. Faith Family

2. Silsbee

3. Estacado

4. Carter

5. Yates

6. Argyle

7. LaMarque

8. Somerset

9. Stafford

10. Boerne

GIRLS TABC CLASS 1A

1. Nazareth

2. Claude

3. Huckabay

4. Hermleigh

5. Veribest

6. Rankin

7. Slidell

8. Chireno

9. Sands

10. Rocksprings

21. Neches

GIRLS TABC CLASS 2A

1. Lipan

2. Martins Mill

3. Panhandle

4. Muenster

5. Douglass

6. Wellington

7. Gruver

8. Mason

9. Cisco

10. Haskell

15. Frankston

20. LaPoynor

GIRLS TABC CLASS 3A

1. Brownfield

2. Fairfield

3. Shallowater

4. Ponder

5. Bishop

6. Gunter

7. Idalou

8. Winnsboro

9. Skidmore-Tynan

10. Lorena

GIRLS TABC CLASS 4A

1. Canyon

2. Hardin-Jefferson

3. Boerne

4. Brownsboro

5. Argyle

6. Sunnyvale

7. Levelland

8. Fredericksburg

9. Le Vega

10. Dallas Pinkston

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.