Boudreaux Campbell Wins Final Regular-Season PBR Event of 2021

Cracks Top 5 Before World Finals

LINCOLN, Neb. – The regular-season for the 2021 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Unleash the Beast wound to a climatic end Sunday in Lincoln, Nebraska, as three of the world’s Top 6-ranked bull riders delivered Top-10 efforts to ratchet up the intensity ahead of the 2021 PBR World Finals in Las Vegas.

Reigning PBR World Finals event winner Boudreaux Campbell (Lovelady, Texas) led the contingent, going a perfect 3-for-3, to win the PBR Cooper Tires Invitational, cracking the world’s Top 5 with just days remaining prior to the 2021 PBR World Finals on Nov. 3-7 at T-Mobile Arena.

Further down the leaderboard, world No. 2 Kaique Pacheco (Itatiba, Brazil) and No. 3 Cooper Davis (Jasper, Texas) continued to capitalize on an absent No. 1 Jose Vitor Leme (Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil), who has been sidelined since mid-September with a groin injury, each delivering a Top-10 finish at the final 2021 Unleash the Beast regular season event to gain ground on the top ranking in the slugfest for the coveted gold buckle.

2020 PBR Rookie of the Year Campbell began the event inside Pinnacle Bank Arena by tying for third in Round 1 on Saturday compliments of an 87.5-point score aboard Bring The Bling (GEM Bucking Bulls).

The charismatic Texan again delivered an 87.5-point ride today in Round 2, covering Reckless Red (Rafter JML Cattle) to advance to the championship round atop the event leaderboard.

With his pick of the pen, Campbell drafted Bubba G (Dakota Rodeo/Brian & Ashley Pintar/Clay Struve/Chad Berger), a bovine athlete who had been ridden just twice in 13 outs across all levels of competition entering the matchup.

Undaunted by the bull’s impressive buck-off rate, Campbell made the 8 in near picture-perfect form, clinching the event win with a 91-point score. The 90-point ride was Campbell’s sixth of the season, tied for fourth most of any rider on tour, and earned him his seventh-round win, the fifth most of all competitors on the premier series.

Campbell earned a check for $26,811.77 along with a critical 141.5 points. After travelling to Nebraska ranked No. 6 in the world, he leap-frogged an injured Dener Barbosa (Paulo de Faria, Brazil), and is now No. 5 in the standings and 1,226.5 points behind No. 1 Leme.

The 2021 PBR World Standings:

(Place, Rider, Events, Wins, Top 5’s, Points, Total Winnings)

1. Jose Vitor Leme, 35, 11, 21, 2,100.50, $469,457.92

2. Kaique Pacheco, 43, 6, 16, 1,493.50, $244,537.92

3. Cooper Davis, 38, 3, 17, 1,351.50, $203,963.19

4. João Ricardo Vieira, 46, 2, 11, 1,056.50, $154,345.51

5. Boudreaux Campbell, 34, 3, 7, 874.00, $169,853.86