He’s Gotta Pick This One!

Grace Church’s Pumpkin Patch is Surely the Most Sincere

By Jason Jones

Messenger Reporter

PALESTINE – Linus knew the deal: if the Great Pumpkin is going to rise up out of a pumpkin patch to go deliver toys, it must be the most sincere pumpkin patch he can find.

The Great Pumpkin could search far and wide and he could never find a more sincere example than the Grace Church Pumpkin Patch!

For the remainder of October, East Texans are invited to visit the Grace Church Pumpkin Patch, located at 2130 Country Club Road in Palestine. The beautiful pumpkin patch is available for photos and family fun, including several planned events. Pumpkins are also available for purchase with prices ranging from $1 to $40.

Events remaining for the month of October include

October 16, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Puppies & Pumpkins is an annual adoption event for BARC Humane Society. Guests are encouraged to bring their own pets to enjoy games, photographers, treats, and other pet-themed entertainment that afternoon.

is an annual adoption event for BARC Humane Society. Guests are encouraged to bring their own pets to enjoy games, photographers, treats, and other pet-themed entertainment that afternoon. October 22, from 7-11 p.m. Silent Disco is an event designed especially for our teenagers. Come to a dance where everybody is wearing headphones. Don’t like the music? Switch between your favorite DJs and dance the night away!

October 29, from 7-11 p.m. it’s Movie Night . Lakeview Methodist Conference Center and Grace Church present It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on the big screen in the pumpkin patch. Watch with your family as we await a visit from the GREAT PUMPKIN! Bring your own lawn chairs or blanket.

. Lakeview Methodist Conference Center and Grace Church present It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on the big screen in the pumpkin patch. Watch with your family as we await a visit from the GREAT PUMPKIN! Bring your own lawn chairs or blanket. October 30, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Touch a Truck promises to be a thrill ride for the little ones. Turn on the sirens, spray the fire hoses, and take pictures with your favorite bulldozers. All the fun trucks will be on hand for kids to enjoy.

promises to be a thrill ride for the little ones. Turn on the sirens, spray the fire hoses, and take pictures with your favorite bulldozers. All the fun trucks will be on hand for kids to enjoy. October 31, from 6-8 p.m. the Fall Festival will include carnival games, inflatables, face painting, and plenty of candy. Everyone is invited to come enjoy the finale of the Grace Church Pumpkin Patch celebration.

For more information call (903) 948-7432 or visit www.palestinegrace.com/pumpkin

