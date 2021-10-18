Expecting Another Miracle

Easley Family to Welcome Triplets in February

By Jason Jones

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – A little over four years ago, Megan and Stephen Easley of Crockett welcomed their son, Matthew, into their world. Matthew was born with a heart defect known as Hypoplastic Right Heart Syndrome (HRHS.) HRHS is a range of right-sided congenital heart defects in which the right-sided structures are underdeveloped or not formed. When these structures are too small or do not function properly, the right side of the heart cannot send enough blood to the lungs. This causes a baby with untreated HRHS to have abnormally low oxygen levels. HRHS, along with other defects, made transplant Matthew’s only option.

The family received their miracle, and Matthew came through with flying colors. While the processes of transplant, rehab and other treatments have been challenging for Matthew, he is now healthy and has started Pre-K.

Now the Easleys are eagerly awaiting their second miracle; Identical triplets.

“We are excited” Megan said. “Excited and nervous.”

Naturally their first experience with childbirth would cause the couple to enter the process with caution, but all indications point to a healthy and rewarding experience.

The babies won’t be your run-of-the-mill addition to the family. The triplets, a bit of a rarity in and of itself, are not simply triplets. They are identical triplets which puts them high on the scale of good fortune.

“I looked into it a little” Stephen said. “I found the odds quoted as a million to one all the way to 200 million to one. We’ll just go with a million” he said with a chuckle.

The triplets share a single placenta with separate amniotic sacs, which is known as monochorionic. In some cases, a set of triplets may have a set of identical twins sharing one placenta with the third having its own. The Easleys case means the babies will be true identical triplets.

Megan’s due date under normal gestation conditions is around March 23rd. However, their doctors have recommended a delivery at 34 weeks. The delivery will be in Houston, so the family will relocate a little closer to the hospital as the time draws near.

Of course, many would wonder straight away whether there has been any fertility therapy involved in the process. “Not at all” Megan said. “This was 100% natural. We wanted one, and we got three!”

“We know the gender” the couple explained, “but we’re not revealing it just yet.”

The family is planning a gender-reveal party at the pavilion at Davy Crockett Park on Sunday, October 24th at 2 p.m. The family will be faced with many financial challenges along the way, so the reveal should provide ample opportunity for anyone who wishes to help to do so.

Aside from the financial part, the Easleys feel confident that there will be plenty of assistance when the addition to the family arrives. The new grandparents and extended family are all eager to come help while the triplets get accustomed to their new surroundings. “We even have family from out of state planning to come take shifts” Megan explained.

For anyone who can’t attend the gender reveal but wishes to help, the Easleys have registered online at www.babylist.com/easley-triplets. The website not only links to items on their registry, but also has links for a diaper fund and a general fund.

The past couple of years have proven to be difficult for everyone to navigate. A beautiful and rare addition may just be the ticket to finding the bright spot that the area has been looking for.

Jason Jones may be reached via email at jjones@messenger-news.com