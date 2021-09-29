Commissioners Proclaim Oct. 3-9 as National 4-H Week

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Even though it doesn’t officially begin until Sunday, the Houston County Commissioners Court got a jump on things as they proclaimed the week of Oct. 3-9 as National 4-H Week, during the court’s regularly scheduled meeting, held on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

After disposing of several routine matters on the court’s docket, Houston County Judge Jim Lovell requested Houston County AgriLife Extension Agent Jo Smith to speak to the court about the Houston County 4-H programs.

Smith, in turn yielded the floor to Carrie Beaver, the leader of the Homestead 4-H.

“4-H is a youth development program that offers a lot for children in our community positive hands-on, fun and educational opportunities with youth, ages five to 19,” she said.

“This can take place in many settings,” Beaver continued, “such as project clubs, community clubs, afterschool programs, camps, workshops or events.

Following a presentation from the 4-H members, Judge Lovell said the court had a proclamation declaring the week of Oct. 3-9 as National 4-H Week.

The proclamation, in part, read “Throughout its proud history, the 4-H program has developed positive role models for countless Texans and through its innovative and inspiring programs, continues to build character and to instill the values that have made our state strong and great; now, therefore, be it resolved that the Houston County Commissioner’s Court hereby designates October 3-9, 2021 as National 4-H Week in Texas and commend the 4-H Youth Development Program of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the many men and women who have made the program a success.”

