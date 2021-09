COVID-19 in Area Schools

Sept. 19 Update

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – The number of COVID-19 cases across the nation and across the state of Texas continues to climb. As it has from the outset, the virus has affected every part of daily living and the school systems dotting the American landscape are no exception.

According to the Texas Education Agency (TEA) website, on Sept. 19, there were 18,059 newly confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in students reported on school campuses out of an estimated 5,340,108 students. There were also 2,646 faculty and staff members who had tested positive out of an estimated 800,078.

The cumulative totals show 154,444 students have been infected with the virus while 28,601 faculty and staff members have come down with a case of COVID-19.

Per the TEA, public schools are required to report positive COVID-19 cases on school campuses. The numbers are updated on Fridays with data for the previous Monday through Sunday.

What follows is a look at the number of cases currently reported to the TEA by the area districts in Houston and Anderson Counties, as of Sept.19.

In Houston County:

• Crockett ISD – Total District enrollment as of Jan. 29, 2021: 1,137; Crockett ISD has now reported four staff members have reported positive cases of COVID-19 as Sept. 19.

• Grapeland ISD – Total District enrollment as of Jan. 29, 2021: 609; New Cases as of Sept. 19: 1 Student, 0 staff members; Cumulative cases as of Sept. 19: 25 students; 6 staff members.

• Kennard ISD – Total District enrollment as of Jan. 29, 2021: 231; Kennard ISD did not report any data to the TEA during the most current reporting period.

• Latexo ISD – Total District enrollment as of Jan. 29, 2021: 452; New Cases as of Sept. 19: 0 Students, 0 staff members; Cumulative cases as of Sept. 19: 68 students; 15 staff members.

• Lovelady ISD – Total District enrollment as of Jan. 29, 2021: 513; New Cases as of Sept. 19: 0 Students, 0 staff members; Cumulative cases as of Sept. 19: 5 students; 0 staff members.

In Anderson County:

• Cayuga ISD – Total District enrollment as of Jan. 29, 2021: 541; New Cases as of Sept. 19: 0 students, 2 staff members; Cumulative cases as of Sept. 19: 16 students; 8 staff members.

• Elkhart ISD – Total District enrollment as of Jan. 29, 2021: 1,167; New Cases as of Sept. 19: 10 students, 2 staff cases; Cumulative cases as of Sept. 12: 28 students; 6 staff members.

• Frankston ISD – Total District enrollment as of Jan. 29, 2021: 756; New Cases as of Sept. 19: 0 students, 3 staff members; Cumulative cases as of Sept. 5: 58 students; 37 staff members

• Neches ISD – Total District enrollment as of Jan. 29, 2021: 338; New Cases as of Sept. 19: 0 students, 0 staff cases Cumulative cases as of Sept. 19: 50 students; 4 staff members.

• Palestine ISD – Total District enrollment as of Jan. 29, 2021: 3,347; New Cases as of Sept. 19: 9 students, 2 staff members; Cumulative cases as of Sept. 19: 159 students; 30 staff members.

• Slocum ISD – Total District enrollment as of Jan. 29, 2021: 360; New Cases as of Sept. 19: 0 students, 1 staff member; Cumulative cases as of Sept. 19: 7 students; 2 staff members.

• Westwood ISD – Total District enrollment as of Jan. 29, 2021: 1,333; Westwood ISD did not report any data to the TEA during the most current reporting period.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.