Leon County Fugitives Apprehended

LEON COUNTY – The two Leon County inmates who escaped from custody on August 6 are back behind bars after one was apprehended in Brenham, Texas while the other one was caught in Hot Springs, Ark.

According to a post on the Leon County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, “On Aug. 12, members of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, and the Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force arrested escapee Kevin Kahler (36) at a hotel in Brenham, Texas. The arrest was made due to the tireless efforts of members of these agencies. Sheriff (Kevin) Ellis would like to thank the US Marshals, Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force, Fort Bend County, Austin County, The Texas Rangers, the Texas Department of Public Safety CID, Office of the Inspector General, and the Brenham Police Department for their assistance in the investigation and apprehension of Kahler. Kahler was transported to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office Jail, where he was booked on the charge of Escape.”

His partner in the escape, 33-year-old Kevin Webb was also apprehended on Aug. 12. Webb, however, was located in Hot Springs, Arkansas. After receiving a tip, the Garland County (Arkansas) Sheriff’s Office tracked down Webb and took him into custody.

At the time of the escape, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office Official Facebook page reported, “On Friday, August 6, in the morning hours, two Leon County Sheriff’s Office jail inmates, that were assigned to work crew, (Kevin Kahler who was in LCSO charged with Burglary of a Building- Felony and Kevin Webb W/M charged with Possession of Controlled substance- Felony and Evading Arrest- Misdemeanor) are believed to have stolen a Leon County Precinct 2 truck and drove to Conroe, Texas.”

The LCSO statement indicated the truck was recovered in a store parking lot and further reported the Conroe Police Department filed a report of another stolen vehicle near the area on the same day.

Later in the afternoon, at approximately 4:00 pm, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

“Palestine-based (DPS) Sergeant Phillip Davis reported he was in pursuit of a possible stolen vehicle, a silver 2021 Ford F-150 pick-up truck. The truck was reported stolen from a gas station in Conroe, Texas. Sgt. Davis spotted the truck on US-79, on the west side of Palestine and pursued it to the east side of the city, where the truck stopped,” according to the LCSO.

Once the stolen vehicle came to a stop, the DPS Trooper pulled in behind the truck. At that point, “… the driver then accelerated in reverse, striking Sgt. Davis’ vehicle which disabled it. Sgt. Davis fired his pistol at the truck, striking it several times. The truck fled the scene, traveling east on US-79. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to assist Sergeant Davis. The truck was located abandoned in a remote wooded area east of US-79, near the old Alcoa plant.”

From there, the trail went cool for a few days but heated back up as tips, along with media reports, helped lead law enforcement to the subjects, culminating on Aug. 12 with their arrests.

