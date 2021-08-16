Latexo School Board Discusses Grant Spending

District Also Approves Proposed Budget, Tax Rate

By Jason Jones

Messenger Reporter

LATEXO – The Latexo Independent School District Board of Trustees met on Thursday evening, Aug. 12 to discuss several agenda items, including the proposed budget and proposed tax rate for the 2021-2022 school year.

The meeting began with a hearing/discussion regarding the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) and how funding through the grant would be spent.

Latexo ISD’s population of low-income students moved above the 40% threshold last year, which allowed the district to become eligible for the ESSA grant funding. The funding is split into three categories, Title I, Title II, and Title IV. Title I Funds are intended for improvement of basic programs and resources to allow low-income students to meet challenging state assessments.

Title II funds are for increasing overall student achievement, and Title IV funds are intended to improve school conditions and technology in order to provide students with a well-rounded education. Also discussed was the use of ESSER II (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds, and whether they should be applied to single-use or ongoing expense purposes.

As the meeting continued, the board discussed and approved the proposed budget for the coming year, as well as the school tax rate. The proposed rate of 0.9634 M&O and 0.1590 I&S, for a total of 1.1224 per $100 appraised was approved. It was noted that the rate is a slight decrease (.003) from the previous year, and continues a steady decrease since 2013.

Latexo Elementary Principal Kathryn Jenkines reported an enrollment of 279, and expected an addition of two others by Monday for a total of 281. She spoke highly of the addition of a new fine arts teacher to the campus, and expects a great school year.

Latexo JH/HS Principal, Kim Watson, reported an enrollment of 205 for the beginning of the school year. Ms. Watson reported a fantastic turnout for Meet the Tigers night, and is also looking forward to an exciting upcoming school year.

Also considered and approved by the board in open session:

Student Athletic and Accident Insurance

Property and Casualty Insurance

2022 Houston County Appraisal District Budget

DAEP Contract with Crockett ISD

The board then entered into executive session where they discussed and approved the 2021-2022 pay scale for at-will employees.

Jason Jones may be reached via email at jjones@messenger-news.com.