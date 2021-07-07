Family Fishing Day in Palestine Slated for July 9

Special to The Messenger

PALESTINE – Palestine’s annual Family Fishing Day is scheduled to take place this Friday.

Palestine’s Parks and Recreation Department, along with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Palestine ISD TACE, and Walmart, will be hosting its annual Family Fishing Day. This is a family friendly event, and no previous fishing experience is necessary. The event will include a catfish-stocked pond and free food for the public.

“This is a great opportunity for families and friends to share some quality time outdoors and learn about fishing.” said Patsy Smith, City of Palestine Parks and Recreation Director.

A limited supply of fishing poles will be available for the public to use; however, the public is asked to provide their own bait. A Texas fishing license is required for this event unless the individual is exempt. To learn who is required to purchase a fishing license or where a license can be purchased, persons can go to the Texas Parks and Wildlife website at https://tpwd.texas.gov/.

The public is asked to follow all warning signs around the park and to remember that the waterfall is still closed.

The Family Fishing Day event will take place on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Wolf Creek Lake. The lake is located off Private Road 6421. Take U.S. 287 North about a mile out of town to County Road 419 on the left.

If you would like more information, please call Michele Herbert at 903-731-8418 or email at mherbert@palestine-tx.org.