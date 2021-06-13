Mayor’s Monthly for June 2021

Written by Grapeland Mayor Mitchell Woody

GRAPELAND – Hello Grapeland, we had the June council meeting on June 8; as a reminder, the council meetings will be at 6pm from now on vice 7pm.

The following are noteworthy items for this month:

The 2020-2021 city budget received its second amendment, this amendment will take us to the end of the fiscal year which ends on June 30, 2021.

The 2021-2022 city budget was approved by the council. Within the new budget we made room for the total repair of two streets, repair of 2 sewer lift stations, the striping of Main Street, a boost in the animal control budget, city park improvements, a new city excavator, three new police cars, and more funds set aside to repair numerous small city infrastructure projects.

The Municipal Development District presented a plan to the council known as the “2021 Downtown Revitalization Plan -Phase 1” that was approved. Business owners on Main Street can receive financial assistance when upgrading the looks of their business. There is an application and approval process; please contact the MDD or City Hall for details.

Due to the torrential rain, Sycamore Street was eroded to the point that it is now a safety hazard. The street is closed until we can get it repaired properly.

The city road grader has been repaired. We will be able to start smoothing out some of the trouble areas starting next week.

As a reminder, there are to be no ATVs operated within the city limits.

That is all the city news for this month. The next monthly council meeting will be on July 13 at 6pm.

“Resolve to be tender with the young, compassionate with the aged, sympathetic with the starving and tolerant of the weak and the wrong. Sometime in life, you will have been all of these” – George Washington Carver.