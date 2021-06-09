Busy June for PWFAA

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The Piney Woods Fine Arts Association has a busy month planned in June with several concerts on tap, a theatrical performance and an arts workshop.

Leading off the next few weeks will be a free concert in Davy Crockett Park from Ray Wylie Hubbard who has penned songs such as “Up Against the Wall, Redneck Mother” and “Snake Farm.” The concert is scheduled for Friday, June 11 at 8 pm.

On Friday, June 18 at the Crockett Civic Center, The Marshall Tucker Band will take the stage to entertain the audience with their unique blend of country rock highlighted by songs such as “Can’t You See” and “Heard It in a Love Song.” Tickets are on sale now for $45 and $55. The show is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm.

Prior to The Marshall Tucker Band, the Summer Arts Workshop at the Crockett Civic Center will be held June 14 through 18, preregistration is required.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre is back in Crockett beginning on June 21 and running through June 25, with a performance of Johnny Appleseed, on Saturday, June 26, pre-registration is required.

And closing out the month of June, there will be a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band known as Lone Star Skynyrd performing at Davy Crockett Park as part of the Summer Lightnin’ Series on Friday, June 25. The concert is scheduled to begin at 8 pm.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.